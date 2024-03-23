Highlights Kyrie Irving's tumultuous career has included injuries and drama galore, but his time in Dallas has been nothing but productive.

Irving is having a standout season, with impressive stats while staying healthy and available for the Mavericks.

The standout play of Irving coupled with Luka Dončić's ability gives Dallas a fighting chance at making a run in the NBA Playoffs.

Since hitting arguably the biggest shot in NBA history to win Game 7 of the 2016 Finals vs. the 73-win Golden State Warriors, Kyrie Irving has had one of the most tumultuous stretches of a career for any player.

In the seven seasons that followed, Irving only won one playoff series outside his last year with LeBron James in Cleveland, where they lost in the NBA Finals to Kevin Durant's Warriors. Irving requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers that summer in an attempt to be the number one guy on his own team.

After spending two injury and drama-filled seasons in Boston, Irving unceremoniously abandoned the Celtics to join Durant in Brooklyn. This seemed to be an admission that leading your own team is much harder than it appeared, as Irving formed a superstar duo in his new home.

However, injuries and off-court drama once again robbed Irving of playing any meaningful basketball in his three years there, ultimately leading to his trade request which landed him with Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks. After an absolute failure of a season ended with Dallas tanking their final games to secure a draft pick, questions about Irving's value were the dominant topic as he looked to secure a contract extension.

Injuries and questionable off-the-court decisions led most NBA fans and analysts to believe Irving wasn't worth anything near a max extension, but Dallas ultimately gave in and signed him to a three-year deal. However, Irving is a special player and has proved everyone wrong so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 537 minutes on the court together since Irving returned from a thumb injury, Kyrie and Luka Dončić have produced a 119.8 offensive rating, 110.1 defensive rating and 9.7 net rating.

Irving Has More Reliable For Dallas in 2024

His talent has long been overshadowed by injuries and off-court issues

Despite being an unbelievable performer almost every time he stepped on the floor, Irving's last six seasons in the NBA have been characterized by his absence from the court rather his play on it. Since the 2017-18 season, Irving has only played in 290 of a possible 472 games and only finished two of the five playoff runs for his team.

Kyrie Irving - Career Games Played Year(s) GP Possible GP % 2011-2017 381 476 80 2018-2023 290 472 61.4 2024 47 69 68

After a great start to his career both in terms of his quality of play and his reliability, Irving struggled to get on the court with any consistency over the following six seasons, robbing fans of the incredible basketball he puts on display. The off-court distractions and injuries were so bad that NBA fans were questioning whether he would ever return to the elite level of 2011-2017, but Irving has been completely locked in and focused this season.

Irving Having One of the Best Seasons of his Career

Displaying artistry on the court every single night while staying healthy

Firstly, Irving has been healthy in 2023-24, at least by his standards. He has played in 47 of the team's 69 games, allowing him a chance to reach the 60-game mark for just the second time in the past five years. Furthermore, he has played in 20 straight games as of March 21st, his longest streak since the 2015-16 season. Irving has given the Mavericks his total commitment this entire season and has been a major reason for their solid 40-29 record.

Perhaps even more importantly, Irving has been his usual spectacular self on the floor, averaging 25.3 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds on absurd 49.0/40.5/90.9 splits. He has been one of the most efficient high-volume scorers in the NBA this year, perfectly complimenting Dončić by giving him the occasional break while Irving breaks down the defense himself.

Kyrie Irving - Stat Comparison Category Career 2023-24 USG% 29.3 27.5 PTS 23.5 25.3 REB 4.0 5.1 AST 5.7 5.3 FG% 47.3 49.0 3PT% 39.3 40.5

Irving has always been at his best when he is the second option on a team with a top-tier forward controlling the offense while he gets to pick his spots and attack more favorable matchups. Irving has enjoyed his most team success alongside LeBron, and Dončić is a lesser version of what James does.

The unbelievable artistry of basketball that Kyrie Irving shows on a nightly basis is truly jaw-dropping to watch, and it has been on full-display this season. This culminated in arguably the most impressive game-winner of all time, a lefty floater from 20 feet away over Nikola Jokić to beat Denver at the buzzer.

Can Irving and Dončić lead the Mavericks to a Title in 2024?

The two superstars give Dallas a fighting chance in a tough Western Conference

Although Dallas has had an excellent season behind the individual greatness of their two superstars, their 40-29 record is only good for the seventh seed in the West as of March 21st. The Western Conference is so deep that eight teams are at least 10 games above .500, putting Dallas in a tough spot in terms of seeding.

If the Mavericks cannot pass the Kings for the sixth seed, they will have to make it through a play-in game just to make the playoff field. However, they are currently a half-game behind Sacramento and Dallas has the third-easiest strength of schedule going forward. Getting to the sixth line and locking themselves into the playoffs would work wonders for their chances of making a run in the West.

Kyrie Irving & Luka Dončić 2-Man Lineup Stats Category Stat ORtg 119.2 DRtg 112.2 NRtg 7.0 FG% 49.3 3PT% 37.6

Despite the relative lack of help from their teammates compared to other contenders, Dallas will enter any series with a duo that is better than most and can compete with the likes of Jokić and Murray or Durant and Booker. Every NBA contender should be scared of Dallas in the clutch, as they've posted the seconnd best clutch offensive rating in the league this year. No one wants to engage in a shooting contest with these guys late in the game.

The Mavericks have also been boosted by their trade deadline additions, Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington. The two have solved some key size, athleticism, and shooting questions for Dallas and have given the team a legitimate playoff rotation. If the rest of the Mavericks players can give Dončić and Irving the help they need, Dallas will be a real threat to anyone in the West.