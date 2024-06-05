Highlights Kyrie Irving finds inner peace in Dallas, where he values his leadership role more than with previous teams.

Irving praises the Mavericks' organization and credits their support and positive culture for his growth as a leader.

Irving's image has transformed positively during the 2024 playoffs, showcasing his joy, freedom, and potential for a second championship.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving exuded an inner peace as he addressed the media on Monday during Irving's lead-up interview to the 2024 NBA Finals.

The interview turned into somewhat of a career retrospective for Irving, 32, who has played for four franchises in his Hall of Fame career. When Irving steps onto the parquet floor inside TD Garden on Thursday evening for Game 1 of the Finals, it will mark his fourth appearance in an NBA Finals in 13 seasons played, an inconvenient figure for those who have accused Irving of detracting from winning in the past.

Among the many personal reflections that Irving expressed on Monday, perhaps the most pertinent was the notion that, in Irving's eyes, his stint with the Mavericks has been the best part of his entire career, as Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports detailed.

Such was quite a statement coming from a player who has already won an NBA Finals in 2016 playing alongside LeBron James, not to mention the fact that it was Irving himself who hit perhaps the most iconic shot in NBA Finals history to clinch Cleveland's historic victory, immortalizing a then 24-year-old Irving.

"This has been the greatest … portion of my career. To be able to now give wisdom and also speak from a place of experience. When you're a young person, again, you're trying to speed through life, you're trying to get through everything." - Kyrie Irving

For Irving, greatness in Dallas has been about more than hitting shots. Rather, Irving's growing capacity as a leader has given him an added fulfillment that he never experienced as a younger player in Cleveland.

Irving's thoughts on coming into the NBA at the tender age of 19, and all the expectations and pressures that came with this reality, spoke to more than just his own history but to the difficulty that many impossibly young NBA players face in having to mature under the spotlight.

“I think sometimes people still saw me as the young man coming into the league like as if I don't have other responsibilities and other things that matter to me ... So I think that's been part of the evolution of just helping people realize that I'm matured.” -Kyrie Irving

In speaking candidly about his time spent in Boston and Brooklyn, Irving alluded to the sense that his leadership skills were still under construction during those years and that only now in Dallas has his identity as a leading voice fully bloomed.

The 4 Eras of Kyrie Irving Category CLE BOS BKN DAL Seasons played 6 2 4 2 Tenure 2011-17 2017-19 2019-22 2022-present Reg. season PPG 21.6 27.1 24.1 26.0 Reg. season record 200-181 78-49 82-61 47-31 Playoff PPG 23.9 21.3 22.2 22.8 Playoff record 39-13 5-4 6-7 12-5 NBA Finals apps. 3 0 0 1

Kyrie Irving Shows Mavericks Organization Love

Irving had plenty of positive things to say about his current team

Irving's talent as a leader is a testament to his own personality and strength, but also to the organization that has empowered him. Irving did much on Monday to praise the Mavericks organization for its culture, specifically general manager Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd, who have been instrumental in creating opportunities for Irving to lead.

“[Dallas] is a supportive environment, and there's a lot of energy positivity ... it's all about organizational structure, and it's all about how you treat your veterans. It's all about how you treat your star players. It's all about how you treat people with respect.” - Kyrie Irving

There is no doubt that Irving has found a peace in Dallas that has alluded him in recent years. It is not only Irving's calm demeanor which belies an inner happiness and tranquility, but also his performance on the court, which has lately reached, in some people's view, its highest level in Irving's career.

Irving's rehabilitated image in the eyes of the national basketball media has been one of the most interesting narratives of the 2024 playoffs. Less than two years ago, Irving found himself stuck in a whirlwind of controversy as he navigated a suspension doled out by the Brooklyn Nets for Irving's engagement with antisemitic material online.

As Irving now finds himself face-to-face with a potential second NBA championship ring, all of his controversies appear to be remnants of a deep past. He is playing with joy and freedom, and he is playing for a franchise that, by giving Irving a second chance when others would not, has been handsomely rewarded for its faith.

Irving's legacy has completely changed over the past six months, and an NBA title in the next two weeks would only add to his legend.