The NBA Finals are just days away, with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks set to face off for the right to call themselves champions.

For Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, the series will be a reunion of sorts, as he spent two seasons in Boston after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 offseason. At the last high-stakes reunion between the two parties, things did not end well.

Back in the 2022 postseason, when Irving was still with the Brooklyn Nets, the star guard made obscene gestures to the Boston crowd after a Game 1 loss at the TD Garden.

Speaking after practice on Monday, Irving told reporters that this he's ready for whatever the Celtics crowd throws at him when the Mavericks head to Boston for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

"I think I'm better at consolidating kind of the emotions now or being aware of what it's going to be like," Irving said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "We call it animosity, we call it hate, we call it, 'It's going to be hell in Boston.' I mean, there are real, live circumstances going on in the world that are bigger than the basketball, kind of the competitive side of things and answering those questions."

Irving admitted that his last trip to Boston in the postseason did not end well. "When we played in the playoffs and everyone saw me flip off the birds and kind of lose my s--- a little bit — that wasn't a great reflection of who I am and how I like to compete on a high level. It wasn't a great reflection on my end.

Irving also said he still has a ton of respect for the Boston crowd.

"I'm built for these moments, to be able to handle circumstances like that, and I've been able to grow since then," Irving said. "So of course it's going to be a hectic environment, but I'm looking forward to it and I see it as a healthy relationship that I have with the fans. I almost think about 'Gladiator,' just winning the crowd over. It is good to hear the TD Garden silent when you're playing well. They still respect great basketball."

Irving's Stint With the Celtics Didn't Go According to Plan, and Neither Side Has Forgotten

Things have changed quite a bit in the past six years though.

With the Celtics, Irving got his first taste of playing as his team's top threat, having played alongside LeBron James during his run with the Cavaliers.

It was a rocky run for Irving with the Celtics. While he was still a scoring machine, averaging 24.4 points per game in his first season in Boston, a knee injury knocked him out for the year in March and was unable to help the Celtics on their run to the conference finals, where they were ultimately bested by James and the Cavaliers in seven games.

The next year, Irving averaged 23.8 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, and 6.9 assists per game, and was named to the All-NBA second team. Despite Irving being ready for the team's playoff run that year, the Celtics fell short, losing in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semifinals.

Irving left the team in the offseason, signing with the Nets to team up with Kevin Durant and James Harden in another ill-fated attempt at forming a super-team.

While it was a tough road to get there, both the Celtics and Irving are in a better place today. They'll face off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Boston.