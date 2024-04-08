Highlights The Mavs secured a crucial win in overtime, edging closer to avoiding the play-in tournament.

The Celtics sweep of the Brooklyn Nets during Kyrie Irving's tenure fuels motivation for Mavs star against Udoka.

Irving and fellow star teammate Luka Dončić combined for 85 points in the victory.

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off an improbable win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, forcing overtime on a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation and taking a 147–136 victory after the extra period.

Kyrie Irving had a superstar performance for the Mavs, finishing with 48 points, seven rebounds, and two assists on the night, while MVP candidate Luka Dončić added 37 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists of his own to the winning effort.

After the game, Irving said that his previous experiences playing both for and against Rockets head coach Ime Udoka were a factor in his preparation for the game.

"I think it’s just about knowing our opponents well. I think I could have done a little better job of preparing, or having a deeper conversation with my teammates of what to expect from an Ime Udoka team," Irving told reporter. "They try to junk up the game in the beginning, leave it to the refs. Just the back and forth, the ish-talk and the banter. It can go one of two ways. You just want to stay poised emotionally."

Irving said that he still carried the sting of the 4–0 series win Udoka and the Boston Celtics delivered to him while he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets, and that those memories helped in his preparation.

"I haven’t forgotten. Ime Udoka’s team, the Boston Celtics, beat me 4–0, and how they kind of just brought the physicality to us," Irving said. "We didn’t know how to respond at that time. They were just more prepared X’s-and-O’s-wise. As a competitor, I don’t forget things like that. Systems carry on with coaches, so you can see that they’ve taken on that Ime Udoka identity."

Win Was a Huge One for the Mavericks, Who Are on the Edge of the Playoff Picture

No one wants to play in the play-in tournament if they don't have to.

Sunday's win was a crucial for the Mavericks as they fight to stay out of the play-in tournament heading into the postseason. While Irving and Dončić combined for 85 points of offense, the most important shot of the game actually came courtesy of Dante Exum, who drilled a three at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Because they were able to take care of business in the extra period, the Mavericks were able to hold on to their spot in the Western Conference standings, where they currently sit in fifth place. With four games left to play in the season, they remain two games out of eighth place and a spot in the play-in tournament, and two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers in fourth place.

If the Mavs are able to jump the Clippers in the final stretch, it would give them home-court advantage through the first round of the playoffs.