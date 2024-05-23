Highlights Kyrie Irving is having a tremendous postseason for the Mavericks, highlighted by a 30-point Game 1 win in the Westernn Conference Finals.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst praised Irving's transformation, saying he is well-conditioned, focused, and happy.

After facing various playoff struggles in the past, Irving is now fully redeeming himself with the Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks are getting the best version of Kyrie Irving at just the right time.

The Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday, 108-105. Irving was huge in setting the tone, scoring 24 of his 30 points in the first half to go with five rebounds and four assists. He played the role of table-setter in the second half when Luka Dončić got going and came up with key baskets to seal the win for the Mavs.

It's been an impressive postseason for Irving. The 32-year-old point guard is averaging 21.8 points per game on 48.6% shooting from the floor and 42.3% from three. He has filled in as an efficient secondary scorer next to Doncic, been a willing passer, and has made a strong effort on defense, as the Mavs are now just three wins away from the Finals.

Less than two years removed from three drama-filled seasons with the Brooklyn Nets — both on and off the court — Irving is re-shaping his reputation in the NBA world.

On ESPN's "Get Up," NBA insider Brian Windhorst praised Irving's renewed approach toward everything from his conditioning, mental focus, and on-court play.

"I've never seen Kyrie Irving like this in mind, body, or spirit. I was recalling the last time I covered him in a conference finals, which was back in 2017, and the way he has transformed himself as a player, and even as an athlete, because he's the first Maverick on the floor at 5 in the afternoon. He's out there on the floor working on his shots. Physically, he is in absolutely tremendous condition. He's one of the best-conditioned athletes in the league — you never would have said that five or six years ago. "And the thing that most impresses me, and he says this all the time if you listen to his interviews, he's so focused on making sure Luka can thrive and finding ways to make Luka comfortable and working on helping Luka: 'What can I do night-in and night-out to fill up what Luka needs and help him out?' "I would love to truly hear what LeBron James and Kevin Durant think of seeing this Kyrie Irving. Because those were issues. That was a thing. And Kyrie has gone through all of these scars. He's made some mistakes. I cannot tell you how impressed I am with the transformation I've seen across the board, and my gosh, was that on display last night."

Irving Quieting Critics, Changing Reputation

Irving has flipped the script, playing the role of leader and proving to be a great teammate with Mavs

Indeed, Irving has a checkered playoff history. He played well in the Cleveland Cavaliers runs to the Finals — most famously sealing the championship in 2016 — but his attitude was questioned later on, with reports saying he didn't speak to teammates during the playoff run in 2017.

He was injured during the Boston Celtics' 2017-18 run and then had an up-and-down performance, particularly defensively, in the 2018-19 playoffs, when the Celtics lost in the second round.

He was injured in the second round of the Brooklyn Nets' 2020-21 playoff run. The following season, the Nets were swept by the Celtics in the first round, and Irving averaged just 15.3 points per game over Games 2-4.

The Mavericks didn't make the playoffs in 2023 after Irving was traded to Dallas from Brooklyn.

Now Irving is redeeming himself in a big way. He's a proven playoff performer, and for the first time in years, he seems healthy, focused, and happy.