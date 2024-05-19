Highlights Kyrie Irving is undefeated in closeout games (14-0) throughout his time in the NBA.

Irving's remarkable performances were key in the Mavericks' series win over the Thunder in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Mavericks advanced to the Western Conference Finals and will face the winner of the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets series.

14. That's the number of closeout games Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has been in throughout his NBA career so far.

What makes this more significant is how successful he's been in these difficult situations. With Dallas' Game 6 win to close out the Oklahoma City Thunder, Irving improved his record in closeout games to 14-0, the best in NBA playoff history.

It's a statistic that Irving himself is fascinated with, crediting the Thunder for making this particular series difficult to win. He finished with 22 points, three assists, and two rebounds in the team's 117-116 victory Saturday night.

"It’s one of the hardest series I’ve ever had to go into," - Kyrie Irving

Irving's History With Closeout Games

Happened with Cleveland, Boston, Brooklyn and Dallas

Closeout games are something Irving has been familiar with since his playing days with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he first made the playoffs in 2015, during LeBron James' second stint with the franchise.

Irving went 10-0 in closeout games with the Cavaliers, the most memorable one being Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. His iconic three-point shot against Stephen Curry still rings true in NBA lore as one of the biggest shots in NBA Finals history.

Then his stints with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets saw him take part in two closeout games, the first being with the Celtics when they swept Indiana in 2019 and the second being with the Nets when they beat Boston in five games.

Now with Dallas, he is picking up where he left off. With remarkable performances against the Los Angeles Clippers and Thunder, Irving gets to see his streak continue. Throughout these games, he is averaging 23.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.

He could even improve it to 15-0, depending on which team the Mavericks will face in the Western Conference Finals. This also marks his first appearance at this stage of the postseason since 2017, the last year he made the NBA Finals.

"When you get that vindication and you can close out a number one team in the Western Conference, it feels good. But I wouldn't be here without all the great teammates I've had throughout my career. Big shout out today. It's just our moment and I think it's time we enjoy it," - Kyrie Irving

What's Next For Thunder and Mavericks

Mavericks move on to Western Conference Finals; Thunder prepare for offseason

It was a huge series win for the Mavericks, returning to the conference finals for the second time in three years. This puts them one step closer to returning to the NBA Finals, something they haven't done since their title run in 2011 when franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki led the team.

As for Oklahoma City, they can end this season with their head held high after exceeding expectations all season. Clinching the top spot in a brutal Western Conference with 57 wins, having an MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a strong supporting cast, and being two wins away from reaching the conference finals in the team's first playoff appearance since 2020 is nothing to feel down about. Matter of fact, how they navigate the offseason with draft picks and free agency will certainly be worth keeping track of.

The Mavericks await the winner between the reigning champs Denver and Minnesota in Game 7, taking place on May 19 at 8 p.m. EST.