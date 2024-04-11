Highlights Kyrie Irving advocates for Luka Dončić's MVP accolades this season.

Dončić's is having a career year and has been praised for his leadership, making him a top contender.

He has stiff competition from Nikola Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the MVP race.

Luka Dončić has been playing at another level this season. Having proved himself to be a top NBA player almost immediately since being selected as a top-five pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Dončić has propelled the Dallas Mavericks back into the conversation as potential championship contenders.

However, while everyone knows he is an exceptional player, he does not have the hardware to show for it.

Granted, Dončić will have his eye on winning an NBA Championship for the Mavericks, but another trophy has to at least be in the back of his mind. This happens to be none other than the MVP aware, that many believe Dončić rightfully deserves for his performance this season. In fact, he now has teammates advocating for him to take home the award.

On Wednesday night, Kyrie Irving made his pitch for Dončić to receive MVP honors. Irving, who has played with several MVPs in the past, including LeBron James, James Harden, and Kevin Durant, stated that he knew how special this season was going to be, with Dončić taking up a bigger leadership role. Something he believes is the sign of a true MVP, as Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News detailed.

"We all knew how special this year was going to be. When I say we, just in that locker room, the organization, we knew how special it was going to be just based on our practices, what we've been doing, showcasing it all the time. He's really been more vocal, challenging his teammates, challenging me, and doing it his own way. I think that's a true sign of an MVP." - Kyrie Irving

To be fair to Irving, he is absolutely right. Dončić has been a true leader for the Mavericks this season, and some may say he is the primary reason the Mavericks find themselves with the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Moreover, despite concerns after last season, he has formed a special bond with Irving that has translated to wins on the court.

From a statistical perspective, Dončić has shown nothing but improvement. Not only has he played more regular season games this year, but he has also improved across the board. Although only by a little, his points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game have increased.

Luka Dončić 2022-23 vs. 2023-24 Stats Categories 2022-23 2023-24 PTS 32.4 33.9 REB 8.6 9.2 AST 8 9.8 FG% 49.6 48.7 3P% 34.2 38.2

Irving is undoubtedly impressed with how his teammate has performed this season. But, while he believes Dončić is the MVP, he also knows that a lot goes into deciding a winner. Nevertheless, he is convinced that the Slovenian star will win an MVP, and if it's not this year, it will certainly be awarded to him in the years that follow.

"There are a lot of factors that attribute to his MVP case. And, me as a brother, I have the utmost love and support to give him during this time, because I want to see him win MVP. If it's not going to be this year, it's gonna be in the eventual future...in the near future." - Kyrie Irving

Dončić is a once-in-a-generation talent that every team in the NBA would love to have on their roster. And, with that in mind, it's hard to disagree with Kyrie Irving. Whether it's this year, next year, or the year after that, Dončić will continue to be in the MVP race, and eventually, he will adorn his cabinet with the trophy.

Luka Dončić faces stiff competition for MVP honors

The likes of Nikola Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are also in the race

There can be no denying that Luka Dončić is one of the favorites to win MVP, but it's also important to remember that there are other candidates in the race. While the Mavericks star has been playing some exceptional basketball, he is being matched on the court by the likes of Nikola Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Both players have led their respective teams to the top.

Gilgeous-Alexander has undoubtedly been the best player for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Averaging 30.4 points per game, he is second in the NBA in terms of points per game, behind only Dončić, and tied with Milwaukee Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo. But, what has been most impressive, is Gilgeous-Alexander's efficiency as a shooter, especially for a guard, as he is averaging 53.9% from the field.

On the other hand, Nikola Jokić is no stranger to winning MVP awards. With two of them in the bag, the Serbian center could be in line for a third. Once again, he finds himself averaging a near triple-double, with 26.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, and nine assists per game.

Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2023–24 Stats Categories Dončić Jokić Gilgeous-Alexander PTS 33.9 26.6 30.4 REB 9.2 12.4 5.6 AST 9.8 9 6.2 FG% 48.7 58.1 53.9 3P% 38.2 35.8 36.8

It certainly is a tight race for the award, and at this point, it's anyone's guess who will win. However, only one player can be given the award, and the Mavericks are obviously hoping it's their superstar guard.