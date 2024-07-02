Highlights Klay Thompson joined the Mavericks in a sign-and-trade deal, agreeing to terms with them over the Lakers.

Irving's influence and their shared history helped Thompson choose Dallas over LA.

Thompson's arrival as a third option will make him a seamless fit into the Mavs' offense.

The Dallas Mavericks made the NBA Finals last season for the first time since 2011. It was an inspiring run, but they fell short against the Boston Celtics, losing in five games. But two days into the NBA free agency period, Dallas has already made some key moves to improve their roster.

The biggest move was the sign and trade for Klay Thompson, where they beat out the Los Angeles Lakers for his agreement. Dallas has had some luck in the past with free agents, but when it comes to competing against a big market like Los Angeles, it's hard to emerge victorious. After re-signing Kyrie Irving last year and now Thompson, they have trounced the Lakers to complete a marquee signing for a second consecutive season.

Coincidentally, Irving was a huge factor in Thompson choosing the reigning Western Conference champs over the Lakers. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Irving stepped in to counter LeBron James, who was recruiting Thompson for the Lakers and effectively helped the Los Angeles native to make his decision.

Irving and Thompson were not only teammates for Team USA in the past, but they are also both ANTA athletes, with the former Duke star being their Chief Creative Officer. By the end of the face-to-face meetings, Thompson had made his mind up about Dallas.

Klay Thompson: Biggest Free Agent Signing in Mavs History?

There was just one name that came close.

Thompson ended up inking a three-year, $50 million deal in what was a three-team trade sending him to Dallas, involving the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets. The Warriors received two second-round picks, while the Hornets received Josh Green from the Mavs.

But before Thompson, Shawn Marion was the biggest free agent signing they had made, which was also a sign and trade. Marion came in as a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player, and proved to be a crucial part of the Mavericks' 2011 championship run.

Thompson has a lot of work to do to live up to Marion's legacy with the Mavs. But his arrival in Dallas as a four-time champion and one of the greatest shooters ever makes him a much bigger signing.

Will Thompson Be a Good Fit in Dallas?

Volume shooter as a third option could be tricky.

The Mavericks simply going from Tim Hardaway Jr. to Thompson as a third option is already a huge upgrade. He may be two years older, but he is better at finding spaces and a better shooter overall, making him a seamless fit into the offense.

Klay Thompson vs Tim Hardaway Jr. 2023–24 stats Category Klay Thompson Tim Hardaway Jr. PTS 17.9 14.4 REB 3.3 3.2 AST 2.3 1.8 FG% 43.2 40.2 3P% 38.7 35.3 3PA 9.0 7.6

One of the biggest issues for the Mavericks was that there was a lot of pressure on Irving and Luka Dončić to create open looks for the team. One of them had to be on the court constantly for shot creation. Thompson isn't a playmaker or a great ball handler, but he can still attract double teams. He is a smart and willing passer in those situations, which will be perfect for a team with excellent ball movement and capable cutters.

His defense is not even close to what it was during his prime. But Thompson just needs to be an average defender because the Mavs have quality perimeter defenders like Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes now, who can cover for him.

With reports about him taking less money to be in Dallas, Thompson seems locked in and promises to be a solid addition to the team.