While many players are past their peak at age 32, Kyrie Irving reminded viewers that playoff milestones are no big deal for him. Irving remains one of the few players to hit a go-ahead shot in an NBA Finals game. With a series win against the Oklahoma City Thunder , Irving extended his record to 14-0 in potential series-clinching games. Irving is playing in his fourth conference finals — the first since 2017.

With a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2, Irving’s playoff record improved to 45-17 in games he scores at least 20 points. Irving's resurgence has even prompted his naysayers to backtrack on what they've said about No. 11 in the past.

Playing Second-Fiddle to Luka Dončić

A role many were unsure of for Kyrie Irving, the Mavs guard has thrived in

The Dallas Mavericks took a 2-0 lead against the Timberwolves after a close contest, winning 109-108 thanks to Luka Dončić's game-winner. It was a thrilling game to watch from start to finish. Dallas’ two superstars led the charge and won the game for Dallas with a combined 52 points.

Aside from his fine play as Dallas' second option, Irving has been a strong leader that the franchise has lacked in the past. Irving's growth in the leadership department isn't only something that's allowed him to flourish next to Dončić. It's allowed Dallas to reap all the benefits.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon:

“I think we really got to appreciate each other’s talents and skill sets and, most importantly, our will," Irving said during the West Semifinals. Got a lot of guys that love to compete, a lot of guys that want to see each other do well and are willing to sacrifice and do the little things in order to get wins. So, I think we’re continuing to prove that." - Kyrie Irving

Despite Luka Dončić being Dallas' superstar, he needs help from Irving. Dončić was without a second option like Irving for most of his playoff series in previous years. That is where Irving comes in. He has proven to be the perfect partner for Luka.

Charles Barkley Gets Honest About Mavericks Superstar

Often criticizing Irving in the past, Barkley comes around on No. 11

After defeating the Timberwolves in Game 1, Charles Barkley spoke glowingly of Irving. Something he hasn't done all too often in the past. His comments came during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

“It's great that people are saying what a great player he is instead of all the stuff in Brooklyn, He’s an unbelievable player." - Charles Barkley

Irving and Dončić's pairing wasn't as smooth as it looks now. It appeared to be a heck of a struggle when Dallas brought Irving over from the Brooklyn Nets via trade. Now, the two have gotten so comfortable playing alongside one another that it has people convinced Dallas can return to the NBA Finals.

With Dallas being two wins from an NBA Finals berth, Irving and Dončić must replicate their performances in Games 1 and 2 on their home floor.