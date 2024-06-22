Highlights The Dallas Mavericks aim to upgrade their roster to support stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks are looking to Tim Hardaway Jr. this summer.

Trading Hardaway may enable Dallas to retain Derrick Jones Jr.

After bowing out in five games to the newly-crowned champion Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks will look to re-tool this offseason. Much of Dallas' success was largely due to the moves they made both during last year's offseason and the 2024 trade deadline. However, it wasn't enough to propel them to the promised land.

As the Mavs look forward to getting over the hump, the team is focused on further improving its supporting cast around franchise stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks are once again placing veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. on the trade block this summer.

"League sources say that the Mavericks will promptly resume their long-running search for a trade partner to take Hardaway on, which is more likely than ever to come to fruition with the 32-year-old now entering the final season of his current contract and with his salary declining from $17.9 million in 2023-24 to $16.2 million in 2024-25." - Marc Stein

Stein added that trading Hardaway is part of their efforts to retain Derrick Jones Jr., who became a key piece for the team throughout the regular season and during their run to the NBA Finals.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 2023-24 Season

Hardaway fell off the Mavericks rotation during the playoffs

Tim Hardaway Jr. had a tumultuous 2023-24 season with the Mavericks to say the least. The veteran has spent each of the last five-plus seasons in Dallas and has become a fixture in the Mavs' rotation ever since.

For the most part, he has served as Dallas' main scoring spark off the bench, which is still the role he had through the majority of the 2023-24 campaign. In fact, Hardaway, who averaged 14.4 points on 40.2 percent field goal shooting, finished third in scoring this season behind Doncic and Irving during the regular season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs MPG 26.8 12.7 PPG 14.4 4.4 FG% 40.2% 37.9% 3P% 35.3% 35.1%

However, Hardaway found himself on the injured list to begin the playoffs. As a result, he lost his spot in Jason Kidd's rotation amid Dallas' run to the NBA Finals. The 32-year-old appeared in 14 of the Mavericks' 22 playoff games and averaged just 4.4 points in less than 13 minutes per outing.

Mavericks Prioritizing Derrick Jones Jr.

Dallas needs to clear up cap space to re-sign the 3-and-D wing

As Marc Stein noted, the retaining Derrick Jones Jr. is No. 1 on the Mavericks' priority this summer. Dallas somehow managed to scoop up the 6-foot-5 forward in last year's free agency on a veteran's minimum contract.

Jones outplayed his deal by a mile thanks to his defensive versatility and improvement from beyond the arc. In the playoffs, Jones averaged 9.1 points on 36.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He also took on the opposing team's best offensive player on most nights.

Derrick Jones Jr. - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats MPG 23.5 PPG 8.6 FG% 48.3% 3P% 34.3%

There has been mutual interest between Jones and the Mavericks to run it back. However, Dallas can only offer up to the taxpayer midlevel exception, which is about $5.2 million. The Mavs would need to shed salary — likely Hardaway's $16.2 million for 2024-25 — to be able to be eligible for the non-taxpayer midlevel exception and extend Jones $12.9 million.

It will be interesting to see how Mavericks GM Nico Harrison, who has been the main architect of reconstructing this roster, tackles the offseason as Dallas looks to get over the hump and win the NBA Finals.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.