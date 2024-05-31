Highlights Dončić & Irving combined for 72 pts on 49 shots in the NBA Finals-clinching win over the Timberwolves.

The historic duo became the third in NBA history to score 30-plus points in a game to advance to the NBA Finals.

Dončić and the Mavericks are now set to face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Luka Dončić just reached the NBA Finals for the first time in his young career, helping the Dallas Mavericks overwhelm the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-103 in Game 5.

Obviously, Minnesota fans did not appreciate him for breaking their hearts in a blowout fashion, booing him after he received the Western Conference Finals MVP trophy. Embracing the moment, Dončić was more than happy to return the favor.

Dončić and Irving Star For Mavericks

Combined for 72 points on 49 shots

With the score knotted at 18 apiece after the first six minutes, Dončić exploded from there and did not look back for even a second. He outscored the entire Minnesota squad 20-19 in the first quarter, knocking down three-pointer after three-pointer with absolute conviction as Dallas took a 35-19 lead following the end of the first quarter.

Kyrie Irving then dealt the next blow, scoring 15 points in the second quarter, while Dallas saw their lead balloon up to 29 going into halftime. The Timberwolves never recovered from Dončić's hot shooting in the first quarter, which took away all their momentum after winning Game 4 on the road to bring the series back to their home court.

Dončić finished with a remarkable display of 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals on 14-of-22 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. Irving had a resounding performance after struggling in Game 4, responding strongly with 36 points, five assists, and four rebounds on 14-of-27 shooting overall and 4-of-10 from downtown.

Their incredible dynamic as a scoring duo has worked wonders for a Mavericks team that was seeking an NBA Finals appearance for the first time since their title run in 2011.

According to StatMamba, Dončić and irving became the third duo in NBA history to both record 30 or more points in the same game to advance to the Finals. This was Irving's second time, having previously done so with LeBron James in 2016 against Toronto. The first duo to do this was Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in 2002.

Dončić concluded the West Finals with averages of 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 2.2 steals on 47.3 percent shooting from the field and 43.4 percent from deep. As for Irving, he put up 27 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds on 49 percent shooting overall and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc to help out his partner in crime.

What's Next for Dončić And Mavericks

Dallas faces Boston in NBA Finals

Dončić took a huge step in building his case of being the face of the league by making his debut trip to the NBA Finals.

The real challenge now awaits him and the Mavericks, taking on a Boston Celtics squad who mostly breezed through their playoff run in the East. How they prepare for the team's elite offense and defense will be worth watching.

The 2024 NBA Finals will commence when Boston hosts Dallas for Game 1 on June 6 at 8:30 p.m. EST.