Highlights Dončić led the Mavericks despite difficult injuries and the team suffered a tough loss to the Boston Celtics.

Dončić took responsibility for the loss, recognizing the need for improvement next season.

Dončić excelled at scoring, but struggled with 3-point shooting and turnovers, impacting the Finals outcome.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, securing the 18th championship in the storied franchise’s history. Seemingly the favorites to win the title all season, this game finally saw the fruition of their efforts.

On the flip side of that coin is an extremely talented team exiting the 2024 NBA Finals in a more somber mood. The Mavericks looked like the less experience team in the matchup.

Luka Dončić, the Mavericks’ young superstar, played through not just the Finals but essentially the entire postseason with injuries. This included a sprained knee, a thoracic contusion and the need for pregame pain-killing injections.

Despite this, however, Dončić played in every postseason game and was largely sensational throughout the playoffs. Recognizing this, a reporter asked him postgame about the physical pain he had to play through.

Dončić offered the following perspective on his injuries and performances:

"It doesn't matter if I was hurt [or] how much I was hurt. I was out there, trying to play. But I didn't do enough.”

Here’s a look back at Dončić’s performances in the 2024 NBA Finals and the areas in which he fell short.

Dončić’s Offense Not Enough to Carry Mavericks

Despite Dončić’s consistent production, there were some visible weak points in the young stars’ game

Dončić is saying exactly what a team’s leader should be saying. Shouldering responsibility for the result and placing himself under pressure to improve going into next season.

This doesn’t mean, however, that he played poorly. On the contrary, even, as in the Finals, he averaged 29.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists with a 47.2 field goal percentage.

Dončić’s Finals Performances Game PTS REB AST FG% 1 30 10 1 46.2 2 32 11 11 57.1 3 27 6 6 40.7 4 29 5 5 46.2 5 28 12 5 48.0

But some parts of Dončić’s game were clearly struggling, namely his ability to hit shots from deep and control the ball. When it comes to shots from beyond the arc, he only had one game (Game 2) in which he shot at a decent clip from behind the arc.

Dončić’s Finals 3-Point Shooting Game 3PA 3P% 1 12 33.3 2 9 44.4 3 7 14.3 4 8 0.0 5 9 22.2

His biggest area of concern, though, were turnovers. He committed fewer than three turnovers in only a single game, as Dončić struggled with controlling the ball throughout this Finals series.

Dončić’s Finals Turnovers Game TOV 1 4 2 8 3 3 4 1 5 7 Average 4.6

This wasn’t necessarily a problem for the Mavericks as a team. Behind Dončić, Kyrie Irving and PJ Washington were tied for committing the most turnovers in the series. Their turnover numbers pale in comparison to Dončić’s, however.

Mavericks’ Finals Turnovers Player TOV TPG Dončić 23 4.6 Irving 9 1.8 Washington 9 1.8

An argument could be made that control as a whole was an issue for Dončić, as his fouling out in a pivotal Game 3 potentially drastically affected the way the series ended up playing out. The silver lining for Dallas is that this is still an extremely young team exiting their first trip to the NBA Finals.

They may not have won, but this kind of experience can be invaluable when it comes to conditioning players for the rigors of the postseason. Going into next season, Dončić and the Mavericks should have a more hardened mentality that was undoubtedly formed on the back of games like these.