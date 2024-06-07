Highlights The Boston Celtics blew out the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Luka Doncic scoffed at a question about whether the Mavs have confidence going into Game 2.

The Mavs can execute much better on both ends to even the series in Game 2 in Boston.

The Dallas Mavericks will have to rebound from a haymaker from the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics took a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 107-89 win that looked closer than it really was. Boston went up by as much as 29 in the first half as they blew the game open.

The Mavs trailed by 21 at halftime but managed to cut the lead to eight in the third quarter with a 22-9 run. However, Boston responded with poise, answering that run with an 8-0 run of their own. They eventually built the lead back to 25 in the second half.

After the game, Luka Dončić was asked about that run to start the third and whether it gives the Mavericks "confidence" heading into Game 2.

"Of course," Dončić said, taking a brief pause.

"You want me to say we don't have confidence?" Dončić tossed his hand in there, as if confused by the question.

Of course, Dončić and the Mavs have been in this situation before. They lost Game 1 to the LA Clippers in the first round and Game 1 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round. Removing those two series-opening flubs, Dallas has gone 12-4 in these playoffs, a sign of their resiliency and tendency to self-correct.

Dallas Can Play Better

Dončić harped on executing better in Game 2, and the Mavs have plenty of areas to choose from.

It was a terse, vague media session from Dončić, who insisted the Mavs could play better and would focus on executing better in Game 2.

Clichés aside, Dončić is not wrong. The Mavericks did not resemble the team that stormed through the Western Conference in Game 1. Dallas shot just 7-of-27 (25.9%) from three-point range, which is both an awful percentage and too few three-pointers to keep up with Boston. They missed good open looks but also stagnated, relying too much on one-on-one play against a set, sturdy Celtics defense.

Every key Mavs player shot poorly from deep or didn't take enough attempts.

Mavs Three-Point Shooting: Game 1 vs. Celtics Player 3PT Luka Dončić 4-12 Kyrie Irving 0-5 P.J. Washington 0-3 Jaden Hardy 1-3 Derrick Jones Jr. 1-2 Maxi Kleber 0-0

The Celtics didn't just beat the Mavs in three-point accuracy — they shot 15 more attempts, a number Dallas has to improve.

Meanwhile, on defense, the Mavs' perimeter players offered little resistance. The Celtics targeted Dončić in actions to make him work on defense. Dončić often put up solid resistance for a few dribbles before letting players get past him. And once the Celtics touch the paint, it starts the scramble, with Boston pinging the ball out to shooters.

There is one sequence that stands out that Dallas can look back on as a fork-in-the-road moment. The Celtics called timeout after Dončić hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to eight with 4:28 remaining in the third quarter. Following the timeout, the Mavs got a stop, but center Dereck Lively traveled after getting the defensive rebound. Jaylen Brown then got fouled and hit one of two free throws.

Then, Irving traveled on the next Mavs possession. After Kristaps Porziņģis missed a three-pointer on the next possession, Jayson Tatum got the offensive rebound and found Porziņģis for a cutting dunk. Suddenly, the lead was back to 12, and the Mavs had lost momentum.

It was a 73-second sequence that changed the game. Dallas can look back on the missed opportunities and feel confident they'll do better in Game 2.