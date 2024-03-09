Highlights Chandler Parsons criticized Luka Doncic's playstyle.

Doncic's individual success may not translate well to team dynamics.

Doncic should improve off-ball play to enhance team chemistry.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is as popular as he is accomplished, hailed as a basketball prodigy and perennial MVP candidate. With that being said, his detractors are few and far between. His praise as an offensive specialist is only a subtle critique of his defensive limitations.

However, Run It Back co-host Chandler Parsons has offered an extreme criticism of Doncic in what's been an exceedingly rare occurrence. On a Thursday airing of the show, the former NBA forward referred to the superstar as "exhausting."

"I think [Luka Doncic] is an unbelievable talent. He's literally a guard version of [Nikola] Jokic , where he can do anything... But as a teammate, it's a little exhausting watching the same s*** over and over again."-Chandler Parsons

Luka Doncic 'Exhausting' to Watch As Teammate

It's a testament to his talent that his ball dominance isn't a bigger problem

As sports show hosts are prone to do, Parsons has made several questionable —and downright polarizing —comments. However, given his NBA experience and the respect he once held as a star player, he's allowed to make those types of statements.

That said, while his recent comments about Doncic have caused an instinctual pushback, the former second-round pick may not have been completely off the mark.

Doncic's magic is undeniable, with the Slovenian floor general throwing on-target passes that defy space and time themselves. His blend of ball-handling and shot-making, his streetball style, is what a basketball fan might see from an And 1 Mixtape legend.

Yet, for all the exhilarating moments that he provides, Doncic is too ball-dominant. While his assist numbers don't reflect that, keep players like Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo in mind. Like Paul and Rondo, Doncic will dribble around until he finds an acceptable target. Doncic has ranked first or second in the NBA in usage rate every season in all but his rookie season.

Luka Doncic — Career Usage Rate Season USG% League Rank 2018-19 30.5 11th 2019-20 36.8 2nd 2020-21 36.0 1st 2021-22 37.4 1st 2022-23 37.6 2nd 2023-24 36.0 2nd

This season, even while sharing the floor with an upper-echelon shot-creator in Kyrie Irving, Doncic has a touch time of six or more seconds on 57.2 percent of his field goal attempts. That's not an anomaly. In the two seasons prior, Doncic had a touch time of six or more seconds on 60.2 percent of his field goal attempts.

None of these facts are necessarily a problem, but they can be problematic when placed in the context of being one of his teammates. Doncic's approach doesn't negatively impact a rim-running big man, cutting wing, or 3-point specialist. However, it could be frustrating for a face-up big man, live-dribble playmaker, or high-volume shot-creator.

An Overstated Critique

The Mavs have been criticized for not placing a strong supporting cast around Luka Doncic

Entering the NBA as the youngest EuroLeague MVP in history, Doncic has been even better since being drafted third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. At least individually. Though Doncic would go on to win Rookie of the Year, earn All-NBA honors four times, and be named an All-Star five times since that fateful day, he's only three playoff appearances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Doncic is the only player in NBA history with four straight triple-doubles where he scored at least 35 points in each game.

Even worse, Doncic only has 14 postseason wins, with the Mavs eliminated in the first round by the Los Angeles Clippers in back-to-back years.

Up to this point, this hadn't been an indictment of Doncic's ability. Instead, their lack of success seemed to derive from Dallas's inability to place the right supporting cast around him. However, those criticisms of the Mavs may have been a bit overstated. Before the arrival of Irving, an 8-time All-Star, Dallas had traded for Kristaps Porzingis and drafted Jalen Brunson.

Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis expressed dissatisfaction with his role in the playoffs

At the time, Porzingis was the only sidekick Doncic had with an All-Star classification. Porzingis was recovering from a pair of knee injuries, a torn ACL he sustained in 2018 —while then a member of the New York Knicks —and then tearing his meniscus in the 2020 NBA Playoffs as well.

Kristaps Porzingis' Stats During and After His Time in Dallas Category In Dallas After Dallas GP 134 128 PPG 20.0 22.0 REB 8.8 7.8 FG% 44.8% 50.6% BLK 1.7 1.7

Nonetheless, Porzingis was impressive when healthy, averaging 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game for the Mavs in the regular season. In the 2020 NBA Playoffs, he averaged 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from 3.

However, the wheels began to fall off in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, with the former fourth-overall pick posting just 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game. After the series, Porzingis expressed frustration, believing that he was being used as a decoy by Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle.

Carlisle resigned from his role after the postseason, filling the Indiana Pacers' head coaching vacancy soon after. More to the point, while the role he played against the Clippers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs was designed to benefit Doncic, the criticism ultimately landed with the coach rather than the player.

Yet, history seemed to repeat itself just a year later.

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson desired a larger role than what he received with the Mavs

Having what was then the best season of his career, Brunson averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game for the Mavs in 2021-22. In the 2022 NBA Playoffs, he was even more spectacular.

Averaging 21.6 points and 3.7 assists per game, Brunson helped Dallas make their deepest playoff run yet as the Mavericks eliminated the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns on their way to the Western Conference Finals.

In fact, against the Jazz, Brunson averaged 27.8 points per game with Doncic limited by a strained left calf. But against the Golden State Warriors, who handed Dallas a gentleman's sweep in the 2022 Western Conference Finals, he averaged 18.0 points per game.

Jalen Brunson's Stats Category With Dallas With New York GP 277 126 PPG 11.9 25.5 AST 3.7 6.3 FG% 49.4% 48.5% 3PT% 37.3% 41.3%

After that series, Brunson was set to become a free agent. Before he even signed with the New York Knicks, NBA insider Marc Stein noted that part of their appeal to Brunson was their willingness and ability to give him a larger role. Within two years, those aspirations were realized, as Brunson leads the Knicks in points (27.2) and field goal attempts (20.2) per game.

It Doesn't Have to be This Way

The Mavs can make Luka Doncic easier to play with

These concerns could be quelled if Doncic is willing to play more off-ball. His improvement as a catch-and-shoot threat will go a long way toward improving the flow of Dallas' offense, as multiple Mavericks guards have shown playmaking chops throughout their careers.

Furthermore, with Doncic's frame at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, he's capable of playing in several variations of a multi-guard lineup. Knocking down 42.7 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts this season, Doncic and the Mavs can start that process even now.

Nonetheless, Doncic is a streaky 3-point threat with suboptimal athleticism. Consequently, his ceiling as an off-ball scorer will always be lower than his value as an on-ball playmaker. Therefore, for Doncic to further improve how easy he is to play with, he also needs to be a quicker decision-maker with the ball in his hands and more willing to defer to his teammates.

Here too, there's little excuse for the Mavs or Doncic to avoid altering their approach, as Dallas has several players capable of scoring at a high volume.