Highlights Luka Dončić is playing through injuries and leading the Mavericks in a physical series vs. the Thunder.

Despite facing physical defense from the Thunder, Dončić is still providing a superstar impact for the Mavericks.

Dallas is equipped to handle physicality and looks to take a 3-1 series lead in Game 4.

It seems to be taking everything from Luka Dončić game-to-game to lead the Dallas Mavericks through the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Mavericks superstar is clearly laboring through this second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But his 22-point, 15-rebound effort was just enough to help Dallas get the 105-101 win over the Thunder in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

It's clear that Dončić is dealing with an aching body right now and this is what he said when asked post-game about which parts are hurting.

“Everything, man... In the last play, when I split two defenders, obviously nobody touched me. Hurt my knee again. But just trying to battle out there, man. We gotta win. That’s all that matters.” - Luka Doncic

Dončić was referring to the turnover he committed with 12.0 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when he tried to split the Thunder defense but fell to the ground after getting trapped between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. Regardless, the Mavericks were still able to hold on to the win thanks to Dončić's efforts and Kyrie Irving's clutch performance, who scored eight of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

"Super Tough" Dončić Powering Mavericks Through Physical Series

The Thunder are trying to make life tough for Dončić

As the unquestioned leader of the Mavs, opposing defenses are looking to be physical with Dončić to wear him down throughout the series. The Thunder have primarily assigned Lu Dort to guard Dončić and the defensive stalwart has made life tough for the Slovenian superstar on the offensive end.

It seems like the physicality of this series has taken a toll on Dončić, who has been laboring through knee and ankle issues even dating back to their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nonetheless, he has still found a way to make a profound impact on Dallas.

Luka Dončić in Game 3 PTS 22 REB 15 AST 5 FG-A 7-17 3P-A 7-10

He isn't enjoying the same offensive success he had when he led the NBA in scoring during the regular season. But despite dealing with a lot of pain and with OKC's physical defense, he is still contributing on a superstar level and his efforts have put the Mavs to within two wins of returning back to the Western Conference Finals.

“He’s super tough. Luka is a special player…guys try to get into his head, try and be physical with him, but obviously, it doesn’t really do too much to him. He’s a superstar and he’s doing what a superstar does.” - PJ Washington

PJ Washington obviously has a ton of praise for what Dončić has done to lead their team. But Dončić must appreciate what Washington has brought to the table for the Mavs.

Washington has been perhaps Dallas' most valuable role player, especially in this series. He led the Mavericks in scoring with 27 points, six rebounds, and five three-pointers in Game 3, two days after he scored a playoff career-high 29 points along with 11 rebounds in Game 2.

Referees Letting The Boys Play

The Mavericks are well-equipped to deal with physicality

It's no secret that Dončić has his gripes with the officiating, especially with the way opposing defenses are playing him. The postseason is a different beast and playoff games aren't called the same way as the regular season.

Nonetheless, the Mavericks are well aware of this, and head coach Jason Kidd believes they have the personnel and the reps to deal with the physicality in the postseason.

"I think since March we’ve enjoyed the physical play and we’re built to be a physical team…I thought the guys absorbed the physical play.” -Jason Kidd

The Mavs' acquisitions this season, which include Derrick Jones Jr. during the summer and PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford at the trade deadline, have given Dallas the players needed to provide toughness and grit around their star duo of Dončić and Irving.

This series should continue to be a grinder as the Mavericks look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a win on Game 4 on Monday night.