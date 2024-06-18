Highlights Luka Dončić led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals with stellar play despite a loss to the Celtics.

Dončić battled through injuries in the postseason, impacting his performance.

Despite the loss, Dončić's talent alone makes the Mavericks contenders for future championships.

There is no question that Luka Dončić elevates a team to championship contention with his level of play. And it's undeniable that he left it all out there in the 2024 NBA Finals despite his Dallas Mavericks coming up short.

The Mavericks dropped Game 5 of the NBA Finals, resulting in a series loss to the champions, the Boston Celtics. There is no shame in losing to a team of the Celtics’ caliber, but it does impact the legacy of Dončić.

The Slovenian superstar averaged 28.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game in the postseason and 30 points per game in the NBA Finals. There is no questioning the validity of Dončić after he averaged nearly a triple-double per game on the biggest stage.

Injuries Held Back

Injuries could have been holding Dončić back from being at his true form

According to Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, however, there were some factors that held Dončić back from doing more. It was well-known that Dončić was battling an injury throughout the postseason, which is evident in his numbers.

“[Luka’s] one of the best players in the world. And so I think the biggest thing for him is that we all would like to be healthy. There’s gonna be bumps and bruises along the way, and so for him at the age of 25 to get to the finals, to be playing his best, go up to the level that he's playing.” – Jason Kidd

Dončić averaged 28.9 points per game in the playoffs, but that was a far cry from the 33.9 points per game he averaged in the regular season, a difference of five whole points. He was also down over an assist per game from the regular season to the postseason, and that could have been as a result of the injury.

Despite that, Dončić still led the entire playoffs in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals, becoming the first player in NBA history to do so. That shows the remarkable level of talent that he possesses and brings to the Mavericks, and it is why they will be contenders for years to come despite this year’s heartbreaking loss.

Always Fighting

Kidd stated that the Mavericks are always fighting for a championship thanks to Dončić

There is no doubt that the Mavericks came close to winning a championship this year. They notched over 50 wins in a highly competitive Western Conference, but made a name for themselves by knocking off arguably stronger opponents thanks to the consistent otherworldly offensive performances by Luka Dončić.

“Now he's just being consistent and I think we all would say he led the league in scoring. And so he also has won, so now it's just a matter of being consistent and again, always being in the top three MVP because we have one of the best players in the world. We’re always fighting for a championship.” –Jason Kidd

Dončić’s name is always at the top of conversations when it comes to MVP. A talent of that caliber is often what a team needs to be a legitimate championship contender.

Although it did not work out for Dallas this year, they possess the tools necessary to remain competitive for years to come, and that starts with Luka Dončić.