Highlights Luka Dončić has played 42 and 46 minutes in the Dallas Mavericks' first two NBA playoff games this year.

Jason Kidd claims Dončić would play more minutes if given the opportunity.

The Mavericks coach compared Dončić to "Benjamin Button" in his ability to play so many minutes.

The Dallas Mavericks managed to right the ship in Game 2 of the playoffs. After losing Game 1 to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Mavericks stormed back on Tuesday night to tie the series 1-1. Their victory at the Crypto.com Arena was thanks in large part to the efforts of Luka Dončić, who led the team to a 96-93 win.

Dončić was exceptional on the court, recording 32 points, nine assists and six rebounds, along with one steal and one block. It was a great game as a whole for the Mavericks, as they now head back to Dallas with homecourt advantage having shifted. But, one glaring thing that reporters and critics alike noticed was the number of minutes Dončić played.

With close to 46 on the night, Dončić played the most minutes of any player in the game. This is a huge concern for many, as Dončić will continue to carry a heavy workload as the playoffs roll on. Following the game, head coach Jason Kidd was asked about the topic, and as Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News revealed, he believes that his star player is like "Benjamin Button," and says he would play the entire 48 minutes if given the chance.

“He’s young … He’s Benjamin Button. He’s going backwards. If you ask him, he’s going to tell you he can play 48 [minutes].” - Jason Kidd

Dončić Is Averaging 44 Minutes per Game in the Playoffs

The superstar guard is playing the second-most minutes in the playoffs this season

This season, Dončić played at an elite level once again, making him a finalist for the MVP award. His season averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists have helped the Mavericks become one of the top teams in the NBA. This has translated well to the playoffs, as Dončić has been the talisman for Dallas in the first two games.

But what stands out the most, as mentioned earlier, is the number of minutes he plays. Dončić is averaging 44 minutes in the first two games of the Playoffs, and if Jason Kidd is to be believed, this will likely continue. Dončić is only outdone by New York Knicks forward Josh Hart, who is averaging 45 minutes per game in the Playoffs.

The increased minutes have led to a slight improvement in Dončić's numbers, as he boasts marks of 32.5 points and 7.5 assists, compared to 31.7 points and 6.4 assists last season.

Luka Dončić Playoff Stats 2022-23 vs. 2023-24 Categories 2022-23 2023-24 Minutes 36.8 44 PTS 31.7 32.5 REB 9.8 9.5 AST 6.4 7.5 FG% 45.5 42.3 3P% 34.5 34.6

It will be interesting to see if these increased minutes will work out for Dončić and the Mavericks. His presence on the court is undoubtedly a boon for the team. But will it translate to success in the grand scheme of things? Only time will tell.

Mavericks Need To Be Careful With Dončić

His increased time on the court could make him susceptible to injury

Seeing Dončić play more is certainly enjoyable, but it does come with some concerns. No matter how young or fit an athlete may be, pushing the limits could have some consequences, especially in the form of injuries. And this is something that the Mavericks will want to avoid with Dončić.

In his first six seasons, Dončić has been fortunate enough to not have suffered any major injuries. He is currently averaging 66 games a season in his career while also playing an average of 28.7 minutes per game. However, if the last two playoff games become a habit, it could increase his chances of injury.

As mentioned earlier, Dončić is currently averaging 44 minutes in the Playoffs. If this continues to be the case this 2023-24 season, he could find himself among some legendary company. After all, he would have the fifth most minutes averaged by a player in a single Playoff run in NBA history.

Most Minutes Averaged in a Single Playoff Run Player Season Minutes Allen Iverson 2000-01 46.2 Dan Majerle 1992-93 44.6 Kobe Bryant 2003-04 44.2 Larry Bird 1986-87 44.1 Shaquille O'Neal 1999-00 43.5

While this is a great list to be on, it's important to remember just how long a title run could last and how many games Dončić could be tasked with carrying a huge workload if they are fortunate enough to get deep in the postseason.