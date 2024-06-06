Highlights Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd believes a title could make Dončić the greatest player in franchise history.

Comparison between Dončić and Dirk Nowitzki showcases Dončić's impressive stats in '24.

Dončić must accomplish MVP, championship, and NBA Finals MVP for the title of greatest Maverick.

The Dallas Mavericks will look to secure their first championship since 2011, starting on Thursday night with Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Mavericks are led by their superstar backcourt of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, with both players in the midst of career years.

Dallas head coach Jason Kidd credited both players for stepping up their defensive efforts in the playoffs, saying it had become a priority for the team.

"Keep it the same. We're going to continue talking about defense," Kidd told ESPN's Malika Andrews and Richard Jefferson on Wednesday. "We started the season talking about offense, and we made a pivot to playing defense and the guys have bought into it. They are, even Luka and Ky are playing defense at a high level for us, and that's why we're here."

Kidd, an NBA champion and 10-time All-Star as a player in his own right, said that if he, Irving, and Dončić were all on the same team, it would be him that was left coming in to play off of the bench.

Andrews also asked if Dončić had a chance to become the greatest player in Mavericks history if Dallas went on to win the title. Kidd answered with an emphatic, "Yes."

Dončić Is Already a Superstar, But Still Has Some Work to Do Before Catching Dirk Nowitzki

Title of greatest player in Mavericks history is not changing without some heroic efforts.

Through his six NBA seasons so far, Dončić has already built up quite an impressive resume. After winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2019, Dončić has been named to the All-NBA First Team in every subsequent year of his career.

In the 2023-24 season, Dončić won the NBA scoring title, averaging 33.9 points per game, and finished second in assists with 9.8 per game. The banner year earned him third place in the race for NBA MVP, finishing behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and eventual winner Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets.

Dončić has already established himself as one of the most talented players in the league, but if he is to take the title of "Best Maverick Ever" off of Dirk Nowitzki, there's still three important things his resume is missing: an MVP award, an NBA championship, and an NBA Finals MVP award.

Comparing Nowitzki's MVP season in 2007 and championship season in 2011 to Dončić's last year, it's clear that Dončić has the numbers to back up his claim to the throne.

Dirk Nowitzki vs. Luka Dončić Stats Category Dirk Nowitzki '07 Dirk Nowitzki '11 Luka Dončić '24 PPG 24.6 23.0 33.9 RPG 8.9 7.0 9.2 APG 3.4 2.6 9.8 FG% .502 .517 .487 3P% .416 .393 .382 FT% .904 .892 .786

Obviously, Dončić and Nowitzki are completely different players, with Dončić serving as a malleable guard and Nowitzki one of the most versatile seven-footers of his era.

But the two are set to be endlessly intertwined as the stars that led Dallas on potential title runs. If Dončić can help lead the Mavericks to the hardware this season, he might have a real claim to another type of title.