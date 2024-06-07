Highlights Dončić led the team in scoring despite Mavericks' Game 1 loss, and the spotlight is certainly not new to him.

Irving and Dončić have experience in high-stakes games and have shown a willingness to help younger teammates.

The TD Garden pales in comparison to the hostile European crowds faced by Dončić.

The NBA Finals got off to a hot start on Thursday night, with the Boston Celtics taking care of business at home against the Dallas Mavericks to the tune of a dominant 107–89 victory in Game 1.

Despite taking the blowout loss, it was Mavericks guard Luka Dončić that led the game in scoring, putting up 30 points on 26 shots to go along with 10 rebounds on the night.

Heading into the game, Dallas head coach was confident that Dončić would be ready for the moment, and hoped that he and fellow veteran Kyrie Irving could help talk the younger players on the squad through what it felt like to play in a game as high-stakes as the NBA Finals.

"Ky and Luka, this is also a great time to share how to handle things with the younger players, because a lot of them haven’t been in this situation," Kidd said ahead of Game 1 on Thursday. "Luka’s been in this situation since he was born. Ky’s been in this situation a couple of times now. For those guys to be able to share it [with the rest of the team] is my message."

Luka Dončić Is No Stranger to Hostile Crowds

NBA doesn't hold a candle to basketball crowds in Europe, at least not yet.

Obviously, Game 1 didn't go according to plan for the Mavericks, but as Kidd said, neither of his two stars are afraid of the spotlight.

Irving has a title already from his days with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and has been playing some of the best basketball of his career this year, despite his relative no-show on Thursday.

As for Dončić, while this is the first NBA Finals that he has played in, he is no stranger to a hostile environment thanks to his playing days in Europe. Heading into the series, Dončić was asked if he could recall the toughest crowd he ever played in front of, and he didn't hesitate to answer.

“I remember it," Dončić said. "It was the quarterfinals of the EuroLeague against Panathinaikos in Athens. The crowd went crazy. They started winning 20-0. Imagine that."

The TD Garden might be a big stage for the NBA, but it's nothing compared to the rowdy crowds of fans that Dončić has already faced off against in his life.

That said, one team in the league is hoping to bring a bit of that chaos over to the NBA. Designs for the Los Angeles Clippers' new stadium include a wall of fans behind one basket, which would immediately become one of the most dramatic landscapes in the league.

For now though, the crowds don't matter.

Dončić, Irving, and the Mavericks need to find a way to regroup and match the Celtics if they are going to have any chance to get back in this series. Game 2 of the NBA Finals tips off on Sunday night.