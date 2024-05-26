Highlights Irving's polished skillset and dazzling quickness add diversity to Dallas' offensive profile.

Dončić and Irving share the offensive burden brilliantly, with Irving often unleashed in second halves.

Dallas' candescent duo has shown great leadership during Dallas' postseason run.

When Kyrie Irving blew by Anthony Edwards with a twirling explosion off the catch, switching hands mid-air to delicately float the ball over Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s outstretched arms in the first quarter of Wednesday’s Game 1, he entered double-digit scoring in the first half for the first time in over a month.

Irving ended the half with 24 points on 11-for-14 shooting, keeping Dallas in a game where Luka Dončić’s brilliance eventually took over down the stretch.

On Friday, the roles were reversed. Luka Dončić kept the Mavericks afloat in the first half while the Naz Reid-led Timberwolves lit the Target Center ablaze. Then, Irving’s 13-point outburst in the fourth set the table for Luka’s tantalizing game-winning stepback -- giving the Mavericks a 2-0 series lead as they head home for the third and fourth games of the series.

Beyond their elite defense and smothering physicality, the Mavericks’ postseason success thrives on the unique synergy of what some consider “the best offensive backcourt in NBA history." Dallas’ one-two punch has become both the deadliest – and albeit most intriguing – force in these playoffs, and they’re now six wins away from taking it all.

It's All About Fit for Dončić & Irving

Irving’s complementary skillset brings poise and diversity to Dallas’ offense

This rangy and physical group of players is comfortably the most defensive-minded iteration of Luka Dončić’s Mavericks. Through 14 postseason games, Dallas has limited their opponents to an offensive rating of 111.1, a full 8.0 points lower than those teams’ combined season averages.

For the first time since drafting their beloved Slovenian prodigy, Dallas’ offense is lagging behind its tenacious defense. They rank seventh in offensive rating during the playoffs, when the other remaining teams are first, second and fourth in offensive efficiency.

Along with their stifling defense, Dallas has thrived in these playoffs by virtue of the complementary play and timely shot-making of their star duo. Irving’s unique profile as a lethal spot-up threat and amazingly gifted ball-handler has elevated Dallas’ heliocentric system around Dončić.

Dallas head coach Jason Kidd has strategically placed Irving one pass away from Dončić’s on-ball maneuvers, as defenses are reluctant to leave Dallas’s number two (literally) open -- which gives space for Dončić to operate in.

Given that the Mavericks often align multiple subpar shooters together, weaponizing Irving’s off-ball gravity has been crucial to creating a functional offensive environment.

As surprising as it may seem, Dončić only assisted his co-star on two shots in the previous six-game series against the Thunder. The Oklahoma City Thunder willingly stayed attached to Irving, limiting catch-and-shoot opportunities upon which the Melbourne-native builds his rhythm and confidence. This defensive focus allowed Dončić to assert himself as a scorer more freely.

Beyond just his transformative impact away from the ball, Irving has revolutionized Dallas' entire offensive approach. Led by Luka Dončić, a methodical bandmaster who likes to carve-up defenses in the halfcourt, the Mavericks had always been a bottom-two team in transition offense.

This season, they soared from 29th in fastbreak points during the 2022-23 season, to the eighth-best transition team in the league following the addition of Kyrie Irving.

Those early looks have added another dimension to Dallas’ renewed identity, and it has translated to the postseason, where the Texans rank fourth in transition efficiency.

“[We] try to attack them as much as we can in transition before they set their defense.”, Irving said after Game 1 in Minnesota.

Second Half Takeovers

Irving has often been Dallas’ primary weapon in second halves

As if their blend of otherworldly talent wasn’t fascinating enough, Dončić and Irving have this unique dynamic where they ostensibly take turns – or literal halves – running the offense. Jumping from 7.2 points in the first half to 14.4 points in the second, Kyrie Irving scores twice as much in second halves than first halves – a phenomenon as statistically unheard of as it is challenging to interpret.

Dallas’ offensive synergy is built around Luka Dončić’s pick-and-rolls, with lob threats stretching the floor vertically and PJ Washington launching threes from the corners. They open up games by initiating their bread-and-butter actions, with Irving primarily focused on spacing the floor and acting as a connector.

As the game unfolds, the former Blue Devil progressively asserts himself as the main scorer within the offense by isolating on weaker defenders, manipulating pick-and-rolls, and drilling transition pull-ups. Irving’s usage rate shifts from 18.0% in first halves to 26.6% in the second, sparking a humongous rise in Dallas’ offensive efficiency; from a lackluster 108.1 points per 100 possessions to 119.6 points per 100 possessions in the second half.

Kyrie Irving's 2023-24 Playoff Stats Stat First Half Second Half Points 7.2 14.4 Assists 3.2 2.1 True-Shooting % 52.0% 63.8% Usage Rate 18.0% 26.6% % FGA 3PT 26.4% 42.7% Offensive Rating 111.4 122.1

Irving essentially functions as a high-end microwave scorer that can be activated when the flow of the game commands it, whether it’s to give Luka a breather or to zero in on a favorable matchup. They started Game 1 running the offense through Irving, leveraging his pull-up threat to draw Rudy Gobert away from the basket in pick-and-roll situations, before pivoting towards their Dončić-centric offense in the fourth.

Maturity Is the Glory of Years

Dončić and Irving understand their efforts have to extend to the defensive end

More than just the two engines of Dallas’ heavy machinery, Irving and Dončić stand out as the most seasoned players on the roster. Teammates not only rely on their offensive prowess but also look to them for emotional stability in crucial moments – a role Irving has made a point of emphasizing to his backcourt partner.

As leaders, their commitment to accountability strikes in their revitalized defensive intensity. Irving, in particular, has taken pride in tackling assignments head on. Opponents harvest only 0.48 points per possession when isolated against Kyrie Irving, which is the third-best defensive figure amongst all players.

At 32 years old, Irving is a completely different player and person than he was when he last reached the Conference Finals with LeBron James and the 17' Cavaliers. “I had to be truthful regarding where I am as a player.”, Irving stated when asked about his journey back to this stage after the underwhelming experiment as a franchise player in Boston and the Brooklyn fiasco.

Rallied behind their radiant backcourt, the Mavs are on the verge of reaching their first NBA Finals in over a decade -- back when another European WunderKind (once again, literally) led them to the promised land. Both from convergent paths and at distinct career junctures, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic stand together, poised to ignite their legacy on the grandest stage of all.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats used here come from NBA.com, cleaningtheglass.com, dunksandthrees.com, basketball-reference.com, pbpstats.com bball-index.com.