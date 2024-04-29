Highlights Despite falling just short, the Mavericks mounted a huge comeback effort from a 31-point deficit.

Dončić expressed regret after the loss and felt he could have done more to support Irving, who scored 40 points in the loss.

The Clippers regained home-court advantage with the win in Dallas in Game 4, and the series now heads back to Los Angeles.

The Dallas Mavericks had an ambitious comeback effort fall just short on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 116–111 in front of their home crowd to push their first-round playoff series to 2–2.

While it was close down the stretch, the game was looking like an absolute blowout early, with the Clippers jumping out to a 31-point lead in the second quarter.

The Mavericks were able to fight all the way back thanks to a heroic effort from their top two stars. Kyrie Irving went off for a game-high 40 points along with seven rebounds and five assists, while Luka Dončić secured a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Together, their performance was enough to erase the 31-point deficit, but not enough to hold on for the win. Irving made an astonishing layup with just over two minutes left to play to give the Mavs their first lead since early in the fourth quarter.

But the Clippers responded, going on a quick 6–0 run to reclaim the lead, and then refusing to give it up in the waning seconds of action.

Despite being without star forward Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles was able to lean on its other two leaders down the stretch, with James Harden and Paul George putting up 33 points each in the win.

After the Game, Luka Dončić Expressed Regret at the Missed Opportunity

Dallas did everything but complete the comeback.

Dončić was clearly frustrated to have come so close only to come up short in what has proven to be an extremely tight series so far.

"I've got to help him more," Dončić said of the heroic effort Irving put up in the loss. "I feel like I’m letting him down, so I've got to be there. I've got to help him more. He’s giving everything he has. He’s been amazing for us the whole series.”

Indeed, Irving has been electric for the Mavericks to start the postseason, averaging 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game against the Clippers. He's shooting 51.3% from the floor, including an astonishing 48.5% from beyond the arc, and has been the driving force of much of Dallas' offensive production.

That said, it's hard to look at Dončić's numbers and believe he is letting his teammates down. Through four games, Dončić is nearly averaging a triple-double, with 29.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game in the series. Where Dončić could improve is his efficiency, as his 29 points per game is coming on about 25 attempts per game, while Irving is reaching his totals on just 19 shots from the floor.

Still, the self-critique Dončić offered only goes to show just how high the standard is for the Mavericks at the moment.

After Sunday's loss, the series is set to return to Los Angeles for Game 5 on Wednesday night, with the Mavericks now needing to steal at least one more win on the road if they're going to beat the Clippers and move on to the conference semifinals.