The Dallas Mavericks' front office are enjoying the fruits of their benefits from forming the duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in 2023.

While it may not have brought forth immediate results with them failing to make the playoffs that year, they have shown why they were paired together as they are having a spectacular postseason run in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

With a marvelous 116-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Mavericks are one win away from making the NBA Finals for the first time since their title run in 2011.

For Dončić and Irving, their performances on Sunday night saw them make history with how relentless they were in the way they scored the ball against the Minnesota defense.

Dončić and Irving Score Big Against T'Wolves

Combined for 66 points to overwhelm Minnesota defense

It was another day in the office for Dončić and Irving, having spectacular offensive performances with 66 points combined.

As for individual stat lines, Dončić put together 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five steals, and a block on 10-of-20 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 from beyond the arc in 41 minutes of action. When it comes to Irving, he finished with 33 points, four assists, three rebounds, and a steal on 12-of-20 shooting overall and 3-of-6 from downtown.

How they performed in the fourth quarter, for the third straight game, was utterly remarkable. They combined for 21 points, outscoring all of Minnesota's 20 points throughout that period, to power the Mavericks to an emphatic victory in Game 3.

Their scoring potency has left its mark in the record books. According to ESPN Stats and Info, they are the first starting backcourt to each have at least 30 points in the same game three times in a postseason in the last 50 years.

Dončić has been on a scoring tear against Minnesota, reaching 30 points for the third consecutive game. He is averaging 32.7 points, 8.7 assists, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 steals on 46.4 percent shooting from the field and 40.1 percent from downtown in the series so far.

Irving has also done a great job backing up his co-star as the second option, scoring 20 or more points for the fourth straight contest. Against the Timberwolves, he is putting up 24.3 points, 4.7 assists, and four rebounds on 52.5 percent shooting overall and 43.8 percent from deep.

Having taken 128 shots combined (42.7 attempts per game) in this series, it should not be surprising about their ability to make a lot of shots at such an incredibly efficient level. And it should be expected for them to keep this going heading into Game 4 and, possibly, the NBA Finals if the Timberwolves are unable to rally back from the series deficit.

What's Next For Mavericks

Lead series 3-0; one win away from reaching NBA Finals

One win stands between the Mavericks and their third NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.

Dončić making his first appearance at that stage will be a huge boost to his case of being one of the faces of the league, while Irving continues his redemption arc to get himself back to the finals for the first time since 2017.

The Mavericks look to close out the series when they host the Timberwolves in Game 4, taking place on May 28 at 8 p.m. EST.