Highlights Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving combined for 72 points in Game 5 to clinch NBA Finals berth.

Dončić and Irving have silenced the critics by leading the Mavericks to the NBA Finals.

Dallas faces a tough challenge in the Boston Celtics, but the Mavericks star duo is up for the task.

The Dallas Mavericks are officially headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011 after they blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-103, in Game 5 thanks to a pair of masterclass performances from Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

For Dončić, who won the Western Conference Finals MVP award, this will be his first trip to the NBA Finals. Irving, meanwhile, will make his fourth appearance in the championship round.

The Mavericks' superstar tandem was absolutely spectacular throughout the Western Conference Finals, and more so in the series-clincher, where they both put up incandescent scoring nights to put away the Timberwolves.

With the Western Conference championship in their grasp, Dončić and Irving shared a special moment as the Mavs marched their way into the NBA Finals.

Dončić and Irving Were Special In Game 5

The two superstars combined for 72 points

The Timberwolves had no answer for Dončić and Irving in Game 5 as both stars lit up the box score with 36 points apiece.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in Game 5 Category Luka Dončić Kyrie Irving PTS 36 36 REB 10 4 AST 5 5 FG-A 14-22 14-27 3P-A 6-10 4-10

Dončić, in particular, started out with guns blazing. The Slovenian scored 20 points in the first quarter as the Mavs raced out to 35-19 advantage after the first quarter.

After Dončić's stellar first quarter, it was Irving's turn to pour it on. The 8-time All-Star went off for 15 points in the second quarter and made all of his five field goal attempts. With Luka and Kyrie going off, the game was essentially over by halftime. The Mavs finished the first half with a 29-point lead. Their biggest lead stood at 36 points.

Dončić and Irving Have Come a Long Way

There was initial doubt whether they could co-exist

When the Mavericks acquired Irving a season ago, there was a lot of skepticism about whether he and Dončić would be able to co-exist together. And it was warranted, too. They are both ball-dominant guards who thrive most with the ball in their hands.

Certainly, the duo has been through a lot of scrutiny and doubt over the past year. Not many believed they could lead Dallas to a deep postseason run. But lo and behold, they have more than proven that they can work together and are now on their way to the NBA Finals.

Nonetheless, the job isn't done for Dončić and Irving. The Boston Celtics still stand in their way of winning the second championship in Mavericks history. The Celtics have been the best team in basketball all season long. The task is only going to get taller for the Mavericks. But if any duo can overcome the challenge that the juggernaut Celtics present, Dončić and Irving are well-suited to get the job done.