Highlights Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić shined while leading the Mavericks to a crucial victory by combining to score 85 points.

Mavericks held onto the 5th seed in the Western Conference following the victory, while Rockets were eliminated from playoff contention.

Dallas's overtime win changes playoff outlook for Western Conference teams and creates an even more pivotal final stretch of the regular season.

It took awhile for the Dallas Mavericks to play their first overtime game of the 2023-24 NBA season, but it finally happened when the Houston Rockets came to town on Sunday afternoon.

And what a game it was. The wild back-and-forth matchup featured spectacular scoring performances from Mavericks' star duo Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić, resulting in a 147-136 victory. In the end, it also proved to be quite impactful in the playoff picture of the Western Conference.

Irving and Dončić Showcase Scoring Firepower

Combined for 85 points in the team's first overtime win

Houston jumped out to an early 42-27 lead after the first quarter, but Dallas responded with a 39-29 effort in the second quarter to trail by just five, 71-66 heading into halftime.

Dallas trailed for almost the entire game until Irving made two free throws to give them their first lead at 121-120 with 3:01 left in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets simply failed to stop Irving's momentum with his elite scoring, scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. He went on to convert two free throws to give Dallas the 133-131 lead with 3:59 left in the extra period. That turned out to be last lead change of the game, with the Mavericks outscoring Houston 18-7 in overtime to pull away in the end. After the game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd had a short and simple sentence to describe Irving's performance.

“He’s one of the best players in the world,” - Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving

Irving ended the game with a season-high 48 points, seven rebounds, and two assists on an astounding 15-of-25 shooting from the field and 15-of-17 from the free throw line. The 15 shots he made at the charity stripe also marked a season-high for the All-Star guard, tying a career-high with the 17 he attempted as well.

“I’m depleted. Energetic, but I’m depleted. We kept battling and kept doing the little things and trusting one another," - Kyrie Irving

Irving got plenty of assistance from fellow co-star Dončić, who flirted with a triple-double throughout Sunday's contest. He came up a rebound short, finishing with 37 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, and two blocks on 12-of-21 shooting from the field and 4-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Both played 45 minutes on the court, getting significant help from their teammates. Dante Exum hit the game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, and PJ Washington, who did not make a triple throughout the entirety of regulation, converted a pair of shots from downtown to help seal the win for Dallas. Exum had 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench, while Washington put up a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.

How Mavericks Win Over Rockets Impacts Playoff Picture

Mavericks stay firmly in 5th; Rockets out of playoff race

The Mavericks improved to 48-30 on the season, standing pat with the fifth seed with four games remaining. They trail the Los Angeles Clippers by two games for fourth place, but they have a two-game lead over Phoenix, needing at least two wins to secure an automatic spot in the playoffs.

Unfortunately for Houston, their hopes of potentially playing the postseason came to an end. After winning 11 straight, they lost five straight games to fall to 38-40. Trailing the Golden State Warriors by four games for the 10th spot heading into Sunday's game, who swept the Rockets 3-0 in the regular-season series, this loss officially confirmed the Rockets will miss out on this year's playoffs.

Dallas goes on the road to face Charlotte on April 9, while Houston plays their home finale against Orlando on April 9.