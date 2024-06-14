Highlights Dončić's defense in Game 3 was historically bad, and is an area he must improve significantly.

But Dončić's offensive prowess is the main reason Dallas made it to the NBA Finals despite his defensive shortcomings at times.

Struggling in the playoffs can be a normal part of a superstar's early journey toward greatness, as seen by numerous NBA legends.

Luka Dončić had arguably the most embarrassing moment of his young career in the Dallas Mavericks' pivotal Game 3 defeat to the Boston Celtics. In a contest that Dallas simply had to have, or the series was essentially over, Dončić not only had a tough offensive night by his standards, but he played some of the worst defense ever seen by a star player in a big spot.

Dončić's lackluster defensive effort was so poor that Boston attacked him mercilessly as an entry point into the paint, and the Slovenian ultimately fouled out when his team needed him most. His performance rightfully earned him intense criticism from the NBA media after Dallas fell down 3-0, and his bounce back in Game 4 and future years will be exciting to watch.

However, although Dončić's Game 3 was one of the worst superstar moments in recent memory, some judgments about his game have been far too harsh. He is far from Dallas's biggest problem, and is not the reason they are going to lose this series.

Criticism About Dončic’s Sloppy Defense and Attitude Are Completely Fair

Dončic must improve drastically if Dallas is going to break through

Although the Dončić smearing has gotten a little out of hand in the aftermath of Dallas' devastating Game 3 defeat, one thing is very clear: he must make some changes this off-season if he wants his Mavericks to be serious contenders next year and in the future.

It sounds weird to say that when they are currently in the NBA Finals, but they have had little chance to beat this superior Boston team, and Dončić's weaknesses are a reason why.

All-Time Bad Defense Year Player Series Blow-by % 2024 Dončić NBA Finals vs. BOS 67.7% 2024 Dončić WCQF vs. LAC 65.2% 2024 Dončić WCSF vs. OKC 59.0%

*Worst blow-by rate for a defender in a single series in the last 10 seasons

Dončić must grow in three key aspects of his game: his fitness and conditioning, his defensive ability, and his attitude. Every season, it seems that he comes into camp very out of shape and works his way back into shape by playing regular-season NBA games. Not only does this cost the Mavericks positioning in the standings, but it builds bad habits for him and his team, which have shown up in the Finals.

A benefit of being in better shape will be the ability to carry a heavy offensive burden while competing defensively the way Dallas desperately needs him to. He cannot be a black hole on that side of the court in next year's playoffs. He also must improve in these areas to be considered the best player in the world.

Lastly, Dončić needs to change his demeanor on the court if he wants to reach his maximum potential. He must eliminate the constant complaining to the referees and jogging back on defense after getting "fouled," and he needs to lead by example with his effort.

Teams take after their best player, and his lackluster example negatively affects Dallas.

Dončić Is Also the Biggest Reason They Are in the NBA Finals

Mavericks star has been the only thing keeping them alive

The "Luka is the Mavericks' problem" narrative is overblown because he is the main reason they are even in this position, competing for an NBA title. He has also been the only thing that kept them attached in the first two games and was their second-best player in Game 3, even with his poor defense.

If Dončić isn't his usual spectacular playoff self throughout much of the Western Conference postseason, Dallas is likely eliminated in the first or second round. He is one of the game's all-time great postseason performers and carried the Mavericks' offense in many of their biggest wins.

His ability to consistently score 30+ points while creating shots for every member of Dallas' limited offensive supporting cast through pick-and-roll swing passes, deadly accurate lobs, and drawing help with dribble penetration is the reason his team isn't already sitting at home.

Dončić's Offensive Burden Player vs. Team PPG Playoff PPG APG Playoff APG Stat 33.9 28.9 9.8 8.4 % of Team 28.8% 27.2% 38.1% 39.4%

Game 3 was a perfect example of this. Despite his brutal defensive effort, Dallas was +9 in his minutes and -16 in the 10 minutes he sat.

These Struggles Are a Normal Part of the Process

Every NBA legend has to go through bumps in the road

The beauty of the NBA is that almost no player can succeed immediately at the highest level, no matter how talented he is.

Winning the ultimate prize is usually reserved for the all-time greats and is extremely difficult to do, regardless of the era or circumstances. Every superstar must learn what it takes to win, improve their game accordingly, and find the right situation to play in, and even then, it is hard to accomplish the final challenge.

NBA history is littered with examples of legendary players failing repeatedly in late rounds of the playoffs until they figure out their weaknesses and fix them on their way to finally breaking through. LeBron James famously took eight seasons to capture his first title and endured several humiliating defeats, none worse than his Miami Heat's unthinkable upset loss to the Mavericks.

James had to learn his lesson that teams would ruthlessly leave him open from distance until he proved he could beat them with over-the-top shotmaking. After the most painful public humiliation a player could experience in 2011, LeBron came back with a transformed jumpshot, a new post-up game, and a completely different mentality. He's now arguably the greatest player of all time after winning several championships.

Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokić were defensive liabilities until they became competent defenders and achieved the next level of greatness. Giannis Antetokounmpo could never make a free throw or create a clutch shot until he won a championship, and he still struggles in those areas at times.

Kobe Bryant missed the playoffs multiple times after Shaquille O'Neal's departure until he learned to be a more selfless leader and trust his teammates, which culminated in Ron Artest's iconic three-pointer in Game 7 of the 2010 Finals vs. the hated Celtics after Bryant struggled mightily all night long.

Legends' Playoff Failures Player Moment Year of 1st Title Age of 1st Title LeBron James 2011 Finals Loss 9th 27 Stephen Curry 2016 Finals Loss 6th 27 Nikola Jokić 2021 WCSF Loss 8th 28 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2020 ECSF Loss 8th 26 Kobe Bryant 1997 WCSF Loss 4th 21 Dirk Nowitzki 2007 WCQF Loss 13th 33 Luka Dončić 2024 NBA Finals 6th Now 25 Now

*Bryant won his first title as the best player at age 30 in year 13

The point is that even the greatest players in NBA history must often fix the issues in their 20s before they can be complete players and win championships.