Luka Dončić's elite passing game has been hailed throughout the playoffs, leading to the star admitting he could probably be a "pretty good quarterback."

Mavericks head coach Kidd praises Dončić's unique, efficient passes amid a stellar season.

The Dallas Mavericks are on the verge of their first NBA championship since 2011.

After battling their way through the Western Conference, the Mavericks have a date with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, starting this Thursday. First team to four wins gets the trophy.

While the Mavericks have rode the play of superstar guard Luka Dončić through their conference championship, the Slovenian sharp-shooter said his passes have been so good this postseason he might be ready to try his hand at a new sport.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon wrote about Dončić's impressive passing through the year ahead of the Mavericks' appearance in the Finals. Earlier in the postseason, Dončić joked that his fast passes were sparked by some of his other short-comings.

"Obviously, I'm not fast enough to push the pace," Dončić said, "but my passes are faster than feet. I think with my vision, I can do those passes. ... I know [my teammates are] going to run, so I just try to [find] them."

"I think I could be a pretty good quarterback, honestly." - Luka Dončić

Dončić's coach Jason Kidd thinks differently, arguing that his deep passes are great precisely because they differ from those of a quarterback.

"With the flick of the wrist," Kidd told MacMahon. "A lot of people got to load up and throw it like a quarterback. [It takes] strength."

Dončić Might Be Teasing the NFL, but He's Not Done Dominating the NBA

Dončić and the Mavericks look to be a force in the West for years to come.

As much as the rest of the NBA might wish for Dončić to try his hand at football, he's still got work to do in the NBA. In addition to being on the cusp of his first title, Dončić feels like a near-lock to win an MVP award some time in the next few years.

As MacMahon noted, Dončić's passing is a big part of his skills, averaging 8.8 assists per game through the postseason to lead all players. He was second in the league through the regular season with 9.8 assists, trailing only Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers.

That said, Dončić is far more than a passer, leading the NBA in scoring through the regular season with 33.9 points per game. He finished third in the race for MVP this year, just behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets.

Still, what makes Dončić's passes so special are the highlights he produces with them, finding his teammates all across the court from any angle imaginable with little more than the flick of his wrist.

The Mavericks will be hoping Dončić has a few more highlight-reel passes in his bag against the Celtics in the Finals. Game 1 of the series tips off on Thursday in Boston.