The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals this year, with the winner of the upcoming best-of-seven series earning the right to call themselves champions.

The series serves as an awkward reunion for a few players on both sides of the court. Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving spent two seasons with the Celtics and left on somewhat rough terms, while Kristaps Porziņģis spent three seasons with the Mavericks from 2019-2022.

Ahead of the matchup between the two teams, former Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons said that Luka Dončić and the Mavericks still held something of a grudge against Porziņģis.

“They do not like Porziņģis in Dallas," Parsons said on FanDuelTV's Run It Back. "Luka did not like playing with him, there is an actual beef there."

Dončić was asked about Parsons' claims on Tuesday, and essentially laughed them off as a non-story.

That's why I don't watch a lot of that, because people don't know," Dončić told reporters. "I've talked to Chandler Parsons maybe twice in my life, so I don't know how he would know that. But me and KP have a good relationship."

Dončić and Porziņģis Have Both Greatly Improved Since Their Time Together in Dallas

Reunion between the two players will come at a time when both are playing some of their best basketball.

In the era of the "super team" or "Big 3," plenty of superstar duos haven't produced the results teams had hoped for, and Dončić and Porziņģis' run together in Dallas just didn't go far enough. The Mavericks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in both postseasons Porziņģis played in, and was eventually traded to the Washington Wizards in February 2022.

But since the breakup of the two star players, both have flourished in new situations. Dončić is putting up MVP numbers with the Mavericks, and has found chemistry he had longed for in a teammate with Irving this year.

Meanwhile, Porziņģis has been a huge part of the Celtics' run to the best record in basketball, averaging 20.1 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game and shooting 37.5% from three with Boston through the regular season.

While Porziņģis has missed much of the Celtics' postseason run thus far due to injury, he is expected to be ready to play when the NBA Finals tip off on Thursday night in Boston when the two former teammates meet on the floor for their biggest matchup yet.