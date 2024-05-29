Highlights Luka Dončić took the blame for their Game 4 loss to the Timberwolves.

Like Luka, Kyrie Irving also struggled in the closeout game.

The Timberwolves came up with the big shots late in the game to force a Game 5 back in Minnesota.

The Dallas Mavericks failed to bring out the brooms on Tuesday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves staved off elimination to force a Game 5 in the Western Conference Finals with a 105-100 win in Game 4.

Much like the series' first three games, Game 4 came down to the wire. But Minnesota, led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, made clutch shots down the stretch to salvage their season for at least one more game.

Even though he finished with a triple-double, Luka Dončić had his worst outing of the series so far. During the post-game press conference, Dončić took full responsibility for the loss and also acknowledged that they as a team have to do better if they want to advance to the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

"That game is on me. Just did not give enough energy." - Luka Dončić

Despite the off-game, Dončić tallied a triple-double with 28 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. However, he did not have it going from the field, where he went just 7-of-21, and finished with a team-low -13 on the evening. Game 4 also marked the first time he failed to crack the 30-point plateau in the series.

Kyrie Irving Struggled as Well

Irving suffers first loss in a closeout game

Like Dončić, Kyrie Irving also had an off-night in Game 4. The point guard finished with just 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting. He committed four turnovers on the evening, including a crucial one with just over 30 seconds remaining with the Mavericks still attempting to make a last-minute comeback.

Mavs fans were likely waiting for one of Irving's signature second-half explosions. Irving had 19 of his 33 points in the second half of Game 3, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the barrage did not come in Game 4.

The pairing of Dončić and Irving has outscored Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns by 70 points through the first three games of the series. On Tuesday, the Timberwolves' star tandem combined for 54 points, outscoring the Dallas duo by 10 in Game 4.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Star Comparison - Game 4 Team Mavericks Timberwolves Player Luka Dončić Kyrie Irving Anthony Edwards Karl-Anthony Towns PTS 28 16 29 25 FG-A 7-21 6-18 9-13 11-25 3P-A 4-11 1-6 2-5 4-5

Irving's undefeated record in closeout games has also now come to an end. With the loss, the eight-time All-Star is now 14-1 in such games.

Mavericks Had Their Chances Late in Game 4

Timberwolves hit big shots in the clutch to save their season

Just like Games 1 to 3, the Mavericks had a chance to snatch Game 4 under the rug from the Timberwolves. Dallas had an 89-88 lead with less than six minutes remaining in the game. But Karl-Anthony Towns, who had been struggling with his three-point shot throughout the series, made three consecutive threes in crunch time that completely swung the momentum towards Minnesota's favor.

The Timberwolves led by as much as eight points within the final two minutes. But as they have shown all playoffs long, the Mavericks were able to make a late-game surge. They trimmed the deficit to as low as three points after Dončić made a ridiculous and-one three-pointer with 13 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, he failed to make the bonus freethrow that would have cut Minnesota's lead to two and made the game a little more interesting.

NBA players always mention how closeout games are the hardest. Even Irving's undefeated magic wasn't enough to propel the Mavs to the Finals. Nonetheless, the Mavericks still have a chance to close out the series on Thursday night.