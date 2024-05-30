Highlights Dallas Mavericks lose Game 4 to the Timberwolves in a tightly contested match decided in the final minutes.

Luka Dončić acknowledges fault for the loss and praises Anthony Edwards for his performance while emphasizing Edwards' elite mindset.

Ant-Man needs to continue his strong play for the Timberwolves to make NBA playoff history and must address fourth-quarter struggles.

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. When it looked like this would be the first year ever both conference finals matchups featured a sweep -- Anthony Edwards said no.

The Mavericks will now head to Minnesota for Game 5 where they will try not to come back to Dallas for a sixth game. Game 4 was tightly contested, as it was decided in the final minutes. Unlike the first three games, Minnesota was able to execute down the stretch to grab their first win of the series.

Anthony Edwards came through with his best game of the series, which left his superstar counterpart singing his praises.

Luka Dončić Tips His Hat to Ant-Man

Two of The NBA’s Bright Young Stars Go at It

While speaking to reporters after the game, Luka Dončić shouldered the blame for the loss. He also had nice things to say about Edwards.

"It's fine. I think that game is on me, just didn't give enough energy, so we gotta do better. They won one game, so we just gotta focus on the next one," Dončić said, later describing Edwards as "an amazing player."

Even Doncic's backcourt partner Kyrie Irving lauded Edwards’ strong play in Game 4. Irving sounded off on the young star’s elite mindset — one that has been an integral part of the Western Conference Finals narrative:

“He’s been pretty consistent,” Irving said. “… having that no-fear mentality like I talked about. He’s very confident in himself.”

With their season on the line, Edwards refused to let the Timberwolves lose on Tuesday night.

Doncic vs. Edwards: Which Superstar Needs to Perform Better in Game 5?

In All Do-or-Die Games for Minnesota, Ant-Man is on The Hot Seat.

Both are worthy heirs to the throne. Doncic is coming off his best MVP finish (3rd) while being the first in NBA history to produce a 33-9-9 statline. Edwards finished 7th on the MVP ballot while becoming the eighth player ever with a 25-5-5 average at age 22 or younger.

Doncic has the second-highest scoring average in NBA playoff history (31.0) behind Michael Jordan (33.4), whom Edwards is drawing comparisons to. Edwards has the sixth-highest playoff scoring average (28.5), while Allen Iverson (29.7), Kevin Durant (29.3), and Jerry West (29.1) round out the top five.

It's not only rare to see two players producing like this, but meeting at this young age with a trip to the Finals on the line is unheard of. This is the first-ever matchup in the conference finals or later between players who averaged at least 25 points per game in their age-24 or younger season. Edwards is just 22, and Doncic is now 25 but played the majority of the regular season at 24.

With Doncic having a lethal scoring threat by his side in Irving, Edwards has more on his plate and more pressure. Through Games 1-3, the 22-year-old mustered just 66 points. Last round vs Denver, Edwards scored a combined 89 points.

Minnesota has been clutch when facing elimination in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Timberwolves are 3-0 in elimination games, though Edwards -- ironically -- was subpar in two of the three games. Minnesota must address their issues down the stretch. Despite most leading the scoreboard in the final period, they haven't been able to close the deal.

T-Wolves in The 4th Quarter (This Series) Time Min % of Time Leading 25:56 54.0% Tied 6:35 13.7% Trailing 15:29 32.3%

Edwards’ 29 points in Game 4 were huge. But if Minnesota wants to make history as the first team to climb back from a 3-0 deficit, No. 5 will need to be Michael Jordan or LeBron James-esque.