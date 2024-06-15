Highlights The Dallas Mavericks outplayed the Boston Celtics in Game 4, winning by 38 points

The Dallas Mavericks, with the season’s end knocking on their door, put the Boston Celtics through the wringer as they pulled out an 84-122 victory in Game 4 to keep the series alive. A big part of the Mavericks’ victory, as always, was Luka Dončić.

When speaking after the game about his team’s resilience and ability to remain focused, Dončić offered the following:

“I said at the beginning of this series it’s the first to 4 and we’re gonna believe until the end. I have big belief in this team that we can do it, so you just gotta keep believing.”

While the Celtics only need one more win to reach that four-game victory marker, the Mavericks winning three games doesn’t seem entirely out of the realm of possibility coming off of their performance last night. Here’s a look at how the Mavericks outplayed the Celtics, and how Dončić kept his team alive.

Dallas Played Better Basketball

The Mavericks were facing elimination, and their play showed it

The Mavericks had command of this game at the jump, exiting the first quarter with a 21-34 lead. And, aside from four lead changes early in the first, the Mavericks held a firm grip on the lead all night.

Game 4 Scoring by Quarter Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Celtics 21 14 25 24 Mavericks 34 27 31 30

Along with averaging a point differential of 9.5 at the end of each quarter, the Mavericks finished the game with the third-largest win in NBA Finals history. This may have been because Dallas’s stars were shining brightly, while Boston’s were only flickering a dim glow.

Both Dončić and Kyrie Irving had stellar performances, clearly putting their desire to win on display. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, on the other hand, struggled to get their games going.

Game 4 Stars Comparison Player Team PTS REB AST Brown Celtics 10 1 2 Tatum Celtics 15 5 3 Dončić Mavericks 29 5 5 Irving Mavericks 21 4 6

When looking at the combined totals of each pair, it becomes just how apparent the difference in quality of play was. The Celtics' duo put up a combined line of 25 points, six rebounds and five assists.

While that doesn’t even reach the level of Dončić’s play alone, the Mavericks pair put up a combined 50 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. It wasn’t just the respective stars who made a difference, though, as Dallas played better basketball as a team than Boston.

The Mavericks finished the game with more rebounds (52 to 31), more assists (21 to 18), and more steals (7 to 2) with a higher field goal percentage (50.5 percent to 36.3 percent) and three-point percentage (40.5 percent to 34.1 percent) than the Celtics. Dereck Lively also became only the second rookie ever to post consecutive double-doubles in the NBA Finals, continuing his stretch of outstanding postseason play.

The Mavericks played like they wanted to win more, and are giving the Celtics their biggest challenge in the postseason so far. If Boston wants the title, they’re going to have to earn it. Because, as they showed tonight, the Mavericks certainly aren’t going to lose it for themselves.