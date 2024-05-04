Highlights Luka Dončić finally overcame the Clippers in the playoffs, thanks to heroic efforts from teammate Kyrie Irving.

Dončić praised Irving's ability to turn it around after slow starts to games.

Irving's ability to turn it up in the second half throughout the series was key to Dallas' victory.

For the first time in his career, Luka Dončić has finally conquered the Los Angeles Clippers in the playoffs. Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks advanced to the second round by beating the Clippers, 114-101, in Game 6.

The Mavericks used a huge second-half surge with Kyrie Irving dropping 28 of his 30 points after the intermission as Dallas pulled away from a 52-all tie at half-time. After tallying 28 points and 13 assists, Dončić was asked to give his thoughts on what it was like playing with Playoff Kyrie.

"[Kyrie] is amazing, man. In the first half, he had two points, and then he finished with 30. Never count him out. It's amazing just having him on our team."

Dončić has had two failed run-ins with the Clippers in the postseason, one in 2020 and then in 2021. One of the main differences in this edition, apart from Kawhi Leonard being injured for Los Angeles, is that the Slovenian has a scoring maestro with him on the court.

Irving's Second-Half Surges Tilted the Series

Kyrie found a way to go off after a slow start

With the way he can score however, whenever, and against whomever he wants to, Kyrie Irving has the uncanny ability to just turn into another gear at any point in a game.

Throughout the series, Irving typically started games slow and looked a little less aggressive than his usual self. But when the second-half came around, the 8-time All-Star always seemed to find a way to turn on the jets and put on a barrage whenever the third quarter rolled along.

Kyrie Irving - Performances By Half Game 1st Half PTS 2nd Half PTS Total PTS Game 1 6 25 31 Game 2 7 16 23 Game 3 2 19 21 Game 4 16 24 40 Game 5 6 8 14 Game 6 2 28 30

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyrie Irving averaged 20.0 points and shot 59.7 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from three in the second half the Mavericks' series against the Clippers.

That was especially the case in the Mavericks' series-clincher, where Irving went off with one of his heavy avalanches that ultimately helped the Mavs separate themselves from the Clippers. Irving went on a Kyrie Chaos, as Mike Breen said on the broadcast, and scored 13 points in the third quarter. He scored five points in 20 seconds to end the period as Dallas' lead ballooned to 15 points entering the final frame.

Irving's barrage didn't stop there as he opened the fourth with back-to-back hits — a three-pointer and a tough baseline jumper — within the first minute of the period. His biggest shot of the night was when he made 38-year-old PJ Tucker dance along the right wing and drained an insane four-point play to give the Mavericks their largest lead of the game at 24 points.

After taking down the Clippers, Dončić, Irving, and the Mavericks will now prepare to take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the upstart No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semi-finals.