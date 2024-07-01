Highlights The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Naji Marshall to a three-year contract.

Marshall is moving on from the New Orleans Pelicans, the franchise he's been a part of since he broke into the league in 2020.

Marshall inks the first major deal of his career after playing for minimum salaries in New Orleans.

The Dallas Mavericks have made an important move to bolster their wing-depth, signing Naji Marshall to a three-year, $27 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Marshall, coming over from the New Orleans Pelicans, proved himself to be a valuable wing who was incredibly effective on defense.

In 2023-24, Marshall took a huge leap forward in his progression towards being a great two-way player, shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range. His improvements on offense led to building a solid reputation, and someone who would be given a decent price tag as he entered unrestricted free agency for the first time in 2024.

The Mavericks were able to sign one of the best role player options at the forward spot in free agency, furthering their ideology of building a roster full of versatile wings that can play defense and shoot three-pointers. Marshall even improved his free agency stock during the 2024 NBA Playoffs, as he scored nine points per contest on 40 percent shooting from distance during the Pelicans' first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Going into the free agency period, it was widely known that Marshall could be a key piece to a winning franchise, and he'll have the opportunity to help the Mavericks make it back to the NBA Finals after their loss in the championship round to the Boston Celtics in five games.

Marshall's Two-Way Impact Helps Dallas' Title Hopes

As a more 'under-the-radar' pickup, Marshall could change the complexion of the Mavericks

Naji Marshall knew that he had to fight to both enter the league and to make himself valuable enough to stay around for a while. Since being picked up by the Pelicans after going undrafted in 2020, he's done just that while giving the rest of the league a sample of what he could do with a larger role on a contending team.

Naji Marshall Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 7.1 3PT% 38.7% DEF RTG per 100 poss. 113

In general, Marshall is the kind of player that can be labeled as a 'culture-shifter' because of his clear attention to detail on the defensive end, as well as his unrelenting will to compete on both sides of the ball. Marshall's only improved ever since he entered the league, but it won't necessarily show up on the stat sheet.

His improvements as a shooter are notable, but his body control and ball-handling are also key components of why he's turned into the caliber of player he is today. Now that he's earned his first major contract with the Dallas Mavericks, paired with superstar talent like Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, he'll once again take this opportunity to show that he will have a long career in the league thanks to his ever-evolving skill set.