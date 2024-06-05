Highlights The Mavericks faced tough competition but steamrolled through it to secure a spot in the NBA Finals.

The elite duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving helped the Mavericks overcome adversity en route to the Finals.

A potential series win for Dallas hinges on exploiting the Celtics' weaknesses while capitalizing on their own strengths.

The entire roller coaster of the NBA season leads up to one moment: the NBA Finals. That moment has come as the 2024 NBA Finals are set to kick off between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. The other twenty-eight teams are left on the outside looking in.

This first-time matchup pins together two even-strength teams, similar in nature and construction. But as the order of natural law pertains, only one can take home the prestige of the NBA championship.

Although the series is expected to be even for the most part, Dallas is the slight underdog to win the title. Here is why the Mavericks will defy those odds and win the 2024 NBA Finals.

Road to the 2024 NBA Finals

How the Mavericks got here

The Mavericks were forced to adapt and survive quickly and early on in the 2023-24 NBA season, as they found themselves smack in the middle of one of the most highly competitive conferences in years. But thanks to their big duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, who have thrived together this year to become one of the league’s top duos, the team outlasted.

The Mavericks finished in the middle of the Western Conference with a record of 50-32, which was good enough for the fifth seed. That was thanks to the play of Dončić and Irving, as mentioned, but also the Trade Deadline acquisition of P.J. Washington, which has all but solidified their rotation.

In the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Mavericks squared off against a familiar opponent, the Los Angeles Clippers. This time, they got the best of the Clippers as they ousted them in six games, advancing to the Conference Semifinals.

Next, the Mavericks faced the privilege of taking on the top seed in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the Thunder having the top seed, however, the Mavericks took it to them, using their playoff experience against the Thunder, who had none coming into this year. Dallas would take four of the last five games of the series to knock off the Thunder in six.

It was in that series where the elite pairing of Dončić and Irving really cemented itself. That would continue into the Conference Finals, where the Mavericks were to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves cemented themselves as a legitimate title contender thanks to the emergence of Anthony Edwards, coupled with the longtime sensation Karl-Anthony Towns and defensive mastermind Rudy Gobert.

Despite the series being much more evenly-matched on paper, the Mavericks were able to take the first three games of the series, including the first two in Minneapolis. Dallas would finish them off in a gentleman’s sweep to advance to their first NBA Finals since 2011, and only third in franchise history.

Road to the Championship

How the Mavericks can defeat the Celtics

The Mavericks are facing a relatively unfamiliar opponent in the Boston Celtics. They only faced each other twice in the regular season, losing both games. The first game was played in Dallas on January 22, and the Celtics won that game by a score of 119-110. The second game was played in Boston on March 1, and the Mavericks were blown out by a score of 138-110.

That, however, feels like an eternity ago, before the Mavericks hit their stride. They, of course, were always a contender, but they have elevated their game to another level in these playoffs. Dallas is now equipped with the keys necessary to slow the Celtics down enough to the point of elimination.

Both the Mavericks and Celtics have gotten lucky that they have not had to deal with the injury bug, leading to their success. But Boston got unlucky by losing Kristaps Porziņģis early in the playoffs due to a calf injury, and he has not returned since.

Porziņģis is expected to return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but it is unlikely that he will be operating at full strength. He is not the most mobile of players to begin with, and if he is compromised, the Mavericks will be able to switch-hunt him. The Celtics’ defense is elite, but if Porziņģis is compromised, the Mavericks’ shot-creators will be able to take full advantage and essentially make him a non-factor.

The Celtics rely on a game plan of setback three-pointers, which they have been able to use to blow away opponents. The Mavericks do not rely as heavily on that metric, but they did already play a team that did—the Oklahoma City Thunder—and crushed them in six games. They forced them to make contested looks, and there is no doubt they can do the same against the Celtics.

The Thunder also possessed the top defense in the NBA, and the Minnesota Timberwolves possessed the fourth-best. It was debated whether that would be able to stop the Mavericks by limiting the production of both Dončić and Irving, but Dallas spit in the face of those narratives by eating those teams alive.

The Celtics possess the second-best defense, and if any team has given any indications of toppling that, it is the Dallas Mavericks. There is no doubt that, as currently constituted, the pairing of Dončić and Irving will be able to go toe-to-toe with the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who will be hard to topple.

If the Mavericks keep their games close, the clutch factor of their stars, combined with the deep nature of their bench, will be more than enough to win the series and allow them to take home their second title in franchise history.

