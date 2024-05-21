Highlights The Dallas Mavericks have revamped their defense, rebounding, and role player contributions to advance in the playoffs.

The Dallas Mavericks have advanced to the Western Conference Finals after beating the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder in six games each. The series will kick off Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who stunned the basketball world with a 20-point Game 7 comeback over the Denver Nuggets to advance to their first West Final in 20 years.

Surprisingly, Dallas won these two series behind their revamped defense, rebounding, and role player contributions, a departure from the typical formula the Mavericks have won with in the past. These improvements in other areas of the game have been sorely needed, with superstars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving struggling for a large part of the postseason.

Dallas was able to advance past the Clippers and Thunder because of these factors and those team's weaknesses, like Kawhi Leonard's injury problems or the Thunder's lack of size. Dončić and Irving were allowed to get away with subpar performances vs. these more flawed squads, but it won't be the same against Minnesota.

If the Mavericks are to survive the Wolves and advance to their first NBA Finals in 13 years, they need their two superstars to step up and deliver their peak performances consistently.

Irving and Dončić Haven't Played Well Simultaneously

The stats don't look bad, but the duo isn't close to their potential

When the Mavericks paired Irving with Dončić in February 2023, they had a vision of two elite shot creators posting offensive masterpieces at the same time, creating a prolific offense that would carry them past better all-around teams. After missing the playoffs in 2023, Dallas made roster changes, and the reality has been very different.

Both Dončić and Irving had some of the best offensive seasons of their careers in 2024, but the playoffs have been another story. A duo capable of dropping 55–60 points per game on top-tier efficiency while creating open shots for others on a consistent basis has done nothing of the sort in their first two series victories. Instead, they've been saved by the Mavericks' excellent cast of role players who have changed the identity of the franchise since the trade deadline.

Irving played like the superstar he is throughout the Clippers series, but completely dropped off to role player production against Oklahoma City. Meanwhile, Dončić was a shell of himself against LA while he nursed his various injuries, then played better in the Thunder matchup, but still not up to his typical standard.

Superstar Struggles Player Dončić Irving Playoff PPG 27.3 21.1 Playoff APG 9.1 5.4 Playoff TS% 53.7% 59.7 Reg. Szn PPG/APG 33.9/9.8 25.6/5.2 Reg. Season TS% 61.7% 60.8%

Dončić's numbers have not only dropped in volume in the postseason, but his efficiency has tanked to a point that is unsustainable for Dallas. Some of the drop-off could be associated with his number of ailments, which looked healthier towards the end of the Thunder matchup, but he has no excuse not to return to form against Minnesota. The fate of his team depends on it.

Meanwhile, Irving was incredible all-around in the Clippers series to overcome Dončić's poor performance, posting 26.5 points and 4.7 assists on a tremendous 51.4/44.9/85.2 split. However, he inexplicably dropped off several levels against OKC, only averaging 15.7 points on 44% from the field, looking completely uninterested offensively.

Both players have assimilated to Dallas' new identity and dedicated more to the defensive end of the floor, which has helped the team patch up any holes they may have had.

Minnesota is a Different Animal

Dallas won't survive mediocre performances from their star duo

After watching Minnesota go head-to-head with the defending champion Nuggets for seven games and emerge victorious, it is clear that the Timberwolves are a championship-level challenge for Dallas. They have the best defense in the league, and it's not particularly close.

Furthermore, the Wolves have a perfect set of defenders to at least slow down Dončić and Irving and make other players beat them. Jaden McDaniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Anthony Edwards are a fearsome trio of wing defenders who hound the ball-handler as soon as he crosses halfcourt on seemingly every possession, if not 94 feet at times. This constant ball-pressure puts an unfamiliar strain on a team's guards, as they have to exert effort just to set up their offense.

If that isn't enough, Minnesota has four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert protecting the rim at all times in this series. Even when Dončić or Irving is able to get downhill past the monsters on the perimeter, Gobert is waiting in the paint to deter any shot. Dallas would love to pull Gobert out to the three-point line, but are unable to because they have to play either Lively or Gafford to handle Minnesota's size.

Defensive Dominance Series DRTG Reg. Season ORTG Vs. Suns 109.3 116.8 Vs. Nuggets 106.6 117.8

*Minnesota held two of the best offensive teams to shockingly low offensive output

The Mavericks' only reprieve offensively are Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley, but both of these players have become viable defenders this season in Minnesota's gritty culture. Kyrie and Luka will need to be at their best to lift their squad to the NBA Finals.

Role Players Won't Get it Done on Their Own

Incredible performances from several guys have propelled Dallas to this point

Much has been made of the Mavericks' incredible contributions from their supporting cast around the superstar pairing, and rightly so. PJ Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., Dereck Lively, and Daniel Gafford have been instrumental in the elite play of their team on both sides of the ball. Not only have all four guys given Dallas offensive help (Washington especially), they have created a defensive identity for their squad that has made them a championship-level roster.

Role Player Contributions Player PPG RPG TS% DRTG Washington 14.3 6.8 57.6% 109.3 Jones Jr. 10.8 3.8 60.0% 105.4 Lively 8.6 7.0 60.5% 100.0 Gafford 8.3 5.5 58.3% 113.7

Washington and Jones have been awesome at the point-of-attack, stopping ball-handlers in their tracks in a way never seen in the Dončić era, while Lively and Gafford have brought toughness, rebounding, and interior defense. Their work on the offensive glass broke the Thunder in many big spots.

Dallas will need their role players to continue to chip in offensively and do their jobs defensively, but Dončić and Irving must reach their usual standard if they want to advance to the NBA Finals.