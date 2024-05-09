Highlights The Dallas Mavericks enter game two as 5.5 point underdogs, facing an uphill battle to level the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Luka Dončić is struggling in the post-season, shooting below 40% from the field and 22.7% from three-point range for the first time in his career.

Despite depth in the supporting cast, Dallas needs Dončić to perform at an average level, at least, to have a chance against Oklahoma City.

The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to steal a game on the road from the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder, and hand them their first loss of the post-season, but they have the odds stacked against them.

As a result, NBA insider Mark Medina believing that they don’t stand a chance of winning over the course of a seven-game series, especially with franchise star Luka Dončić not consistently playing to the MVP-type level that he did throughout much of the regular season.

Hoping To Beat the Odds and Level the Series

Dallas enter game two as 5.5 point underdogs

The Mavericks were 3.5 point underdogs entering game one of their Western Conference semi-final match-up with the Thunder, but the game did not transpire remotely close in that way, with Dallas suffering a 22-point blowout, which now sees Oklahoma City heading into game two as 5.5 point favorites.

This series features two MVP finalists, one on each team, with runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Dončić, who finished in third place. The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić pipped both of them to the crown, picking up his third MVP award.

2023-24 Kia NBA MVP - Voting Breakdown Name 1st Place Votes 2nd Place Votes 3rd Place Votes Nikola Jokić 79 18 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 15 40 40 Luka Dončić 4 36 50

But, in game one, it was about the Thunder’s young core, with Gilgeous-Alexander exploding for a near triple-double with 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Rookie of the Year runner-up Chet Holmgren scoring 19 points and grabbing seven rebounds, and the quietly impressive Jalen Williams, who went off for 18 points of his own.

For the Mavericks, 2016 NBA champion Kyrie Irving and Dončić, who has been battling through both illness and a knee sprain for much of the playoffs, could only combine for 39 points, a far cry from their 56.3 point combined average in their six-game series win over the L.A. Clippers, with the 25-year-old disappointed with himself and his team’s overall lack of effort across the court.

But if Dallas are to get back on track and square up the series, then they may need to turn more to Irving, who had a stellar first round against the Clippers to get the motors of the Mavericks moving, especially if Dončić’s injury continues to limit his production.

Thunder Are ‘Really Hard To Stop’

While he feels that the Mavs can bounce back and keep the series competitive, with both Dončić and Irving expected to improve their shooting, Medina can’t see any other outcome other than the Thunder winning the series and progressing to the Western Conference Finals, highlighting Gilgeous-Alexander, and Lu Dort as key players the Mavericks need to try and overcome.

"The Thunder are going towin. But I think that Dallas can still bounce back. Luka Dončićhas been dealing with a sprainedright knee. I suspect that he'll shoot better than 6-for-19 from the field. I suspect that Kyrie Irving will also shoot better. But it's really hard to stop this Thunder team. I don't see anyone stopping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with his scoring and playmaking.Lu Dort is one of the reasons why, defensively, the Mavericks are going to have their hands full, and so I do suspect that Luka will have bounce-back games, but Lu Dort is going tomake it so that it's very difficult for him, and also really dare the rest of the Mavericks teammates to elevate."

Dončić Needs to ‘At Least Be Average’

After a subpar performance in game one for the Slovenian, Medina highlights that if he doesn’t improve his performances across the remainder of the series, then Dallas will have no chance of causing an upset over Oklahoma City, despite their improved roster depth in comparison to seasons' past.

“What we've seen in that Clippers playoff series is this team is much different than in past years, where it was just the Lukashow,PJ Washington in particular. But if Luka ishaving a pedestrian performance, they have no chance, so he needs to at least be average. But even if he is average, the Thunder just have way too much depth that it’s not going to matter. The best case scenario for the Mavs is they can push it to six games, but barring any major injuries to the Thunder, I don't see them losing to the Mavericks.”

Dončić ’s Post-Season Struggles

First career post-season in which he is averaging below 30 PPG (28.3 PPG)

Undoubtedly, Dončić is one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA, and usually that carries over into the post-season.

Having a season in which he averaged the second-most points in the league, 33.9, at 49/38/79 shooting splits, as well as grabbing 9.2 rebounds and dishing out 9.8 assists, it was unsurprising that he was one of the strongest contenders for the coveted MVP award.

However, what has been more of a surprise is his reduced level of production in the post-season, with his knee injury appearing to be limiting his freedom to play in the way he is used to.

Luka Dončić Stats - Individual Playoff Runs Category 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2023-24 PPG 31.0 35.7 31.7 28.3 RPG 9.8 7.9 9.8 8.4 APG 8.7 10.3 6.4 9.4 SPG 1.2 1.3 1.8 1.1 FG% 50.0 49.0 45.5 39.5 3P% 36.4 40.8 34.5 22.7

As such, he is currently in the midst of his worst post-season run of his career as it pertains to his individual production, and is shooting below 40.0 percent from the field for the first time in his career - regular season and post-season - as well as a lowly 22.7 percent from distance, by far the worst efficiency he has shot from three in his career.

The only positive is that the Mavericks, unlike in seasons prior, have much more depth in the supporting cast around Dončić that his slump hasn't necessarily been as detrimental to the team as it could have been in the past, with the likes of Irving and P.J. Washington having stepped up throughout the playoffs.

Though, if his play doesn't improve throughout the Thunder series, then it could very well dampen Dallas' hopes of keeping the series competitive, let alone believing they could win it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Dončić joins LeBron James (2006) as the only players in NBA history to average at least 30/7/6 on a 50-win team and not win MVP.

Irving, in particular, has often proved to be the difference maker, such as his 40-point performance off of 14-for-25 shooting which, despite that game resulting in a loss, appeared to swing the momentum in the Mavericks' favor going forward in their series with the Clippers.

Nonetheless, even if Dončić is suddenly back to his best, the Thunder are proving to be a lot to handle for any opposition, and look very much the real deal of being genuine championship contenders, playing beyond their years.

Therefore, the Mavericks have a very difficult, uphill mountain to climb, but they will not give up until the final buzzer sounds.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.