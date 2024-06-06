Highlights The NBA Finals feature powerhouse teams; the Celtics with Jayson Tatum and Luka Dončić leading the Mavericks.

The Mavericks have made a historic leap, going from 5th seed to the finals, with the best defense in the league.

Dončić's skills could make the Mavericks the first 5th seed team to win a championship since 1995.

The NBA Finals are only moments away, as the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks face-off in hopes of winning their first NBA championship in more than a decade.

From the moment tip-off starts, two of the NBA’s biggest upcoming stars will be under a magnifying glass, as the winner will be crowned the new face of the NBA. Whether it be Jayson Tatum or Luka Dončić, the league is eager to place the future of the NBA in their hands.

Tatum and the Celtics have been on the cusp of winning for the last three-four seasons, and after acquiring All-Stars Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, they are heavy favorites to win it all. Whereas the Mavericks have emerged as nothing more than the NBA’s favorite Cinderella story.

A Historic Playoff Run

Only second 5th seed to make NBA Finals

Contrary to popular opinion, the Mavericks hold themselves in the same regard as the Celtics, and they believe they are just as capable of winning it all.

After trading for PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, the Mavericks were arguably the best team in the league, with statistically the best defense.

Considering how much they have improved, elevating their level of play substantially throughout the season, they are definitely a worthy opponent for the league’s newest powerhouse.

Mavericks' Stats Before and After Jump Date W% (Rank) DEFRTG (Rank) NETRTG (Rank) REB (Rank) Before March 6th .548 (16th) 117.3 (23rd) 0.3 (17th) 42.2 (23rd) After March 6th .800 (1st) 107.2 (1st) 7.6 (5th) 45.4 (4th)

With all that being said, history is still not in their favor, as they are only the second team to make the finals out of the fifth seed, with the first being the Miami Heat in 2020.

Given their circumstances, the Heat were very fortunate to make it that far, but they were hardly given a puncher's chance to win. However, the Mavericks are in a unique position. Unlike the Heat, they possess an advantage over the Celtics that no other team has had thus far.

The Mavericks clearly have the best player in the series, and if the series goes down to the wire, there is no doubt that Dončić’s superior talent will become a factor. Not only would a victory make the Mavericks the first fifth seed to ever win a championship, but it would make them only the second team outside the third seed to win since the merger in 1976.

The first team to do so was the 1995 Houston Rockets, led by Hall of Famer and all-time great Hakeem Olajuwon. If the Mavericks succeed, Dončić could very well find himself in the same position as Olajuwon when it’s all set and done.

Game 1 tips off Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, and the Mavericks will look to throw the first punch.