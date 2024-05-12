Highlights Washington has been a valuable player for the Mavericks in the playoffs and is making the most of his opportunity after the mid-season trade.

His defense, versatile skills, and impact on both ends have boosted Dallas.

Washington's improvement in scoring has been a pivotal factor in the playoffs.

Back near the trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks gave themselves quite a boost, which set them up for a deep run in the NBA Playoffs.

In February, Dallas brought in Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Richaun Holmes and a 2024 first-rounder via the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Mavericks also acquired P.J. Washington from the Charlotte Hornets.

Washington, who was paired with a 2024 and 2028 second-round pick by Charlotte in the deal, was had for Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round pick (top-two protected).

From the get-go, both Gafford and Washington were making things happen for Dallas post-deadline, and they both contributed during the Mavericks' push toward the playoffs. Gafford's rim protection, rebounding and rolling activity helped from the jump, and he was set to be a playoff piece.

But, the Washington move seemed to be a bit under-the-radar this season, and he's clearly been a factor in his own right in Dallas' playoff run after not having that sort of opportunity with Charlotte.

Washington has Taken Advantage of Situation with Mavs

Move for Washington has paid dividends for Dallas

Leading into the playoffs, Washington had 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest with Dallas after his trade arrival from Charlotte. In that time, he had a true shooting rate of 52.2 percent, and shot 31.4 percent from three-point range.

Washington's traditional offensive splits were naturally going to decrease a bit in that time, though, given he was in a new situation mid-season, and with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving then in the fold with him at his new club. Having said that, Washington proved to be a quality pickup early on in his time with the Mavericks, and looked to be a two-way player that would know how to fit with Dallas' stars.

Washington gave the Mavericks another impactful defensive presence in their forward rotation that is capable of defending multiple positions, and his ability to defend both on the perimeter and also bigger players gave Dallas more lineup versatility.

With his defensive skill set in mind, and him finding ways to pick his spots offensively, run the floor and help in the hustle areas, it was not shocking that he was part of the winning formula in the closing stretch of the regular season. Dallas' regular season record with Washington on their squad was 21-8, and he's played quality ball to this point in the playoffs.

Washington's Playoff Splits Category First Rd. Second Rd. PPG 10.8 22.0 RPG 5.3 7.7 TS% 52.4% 68.1% AV. PLUS/MINUS 5.7 1.0

Washington had more modest offensive splits in Dallas' first-round win over the L.A. Clippers, largely because of deep shooting woes, but he was holding his own defensively, and he came up with some timely plays on offense. Something that's been underrated has been Washington's ball movement feel making decisions after traps of Irving and/or Doncic, and paired with that, Washington has exhibited a nice touch on floaters and short pull-ups at times.

From there, Washington has gotten off to a hot start versus Oklahoma City, as evidenced by his 22.0-point average thus far through three games in that series, in which Dallas is up 2-1. In the last contests in wins, Washington's shot a combined 12-of-23 from three-point range, and has exploded for 29 and then 27 points, to go with posting 11 and then six rebounds.

Although one can't anticipate regular 20-plus-point outings from Washington, he's always been a more than capable catch-and-shoot player, and as he's had more experience playing off of Dallas' top options and rollers, he's looked more comfortable. He's been a difference-maker in this series against the Thunder, including on the boards, and his length and spatial awareness are impactful on both ends of the hardwood.

Obviously, how far Dallas goes will largely depend on the play of Irving and Doncic, and how Doncic manages his injury ailments throughout the playoffs.

However, it's always going to be meaningful when other surrounding pieces like Gafford and Washington, among others, can lighten some of the load for Irving and Doncic. And to this point, those players, particularly Washington, have helped in doing some of that for the Mavs.

Washington is again not going to continually have near-30-point games in each playoff game for the Mavs, but to his credit, he's had big moments in more recent games, and his positional awareness at both ends has been a constant. That sort of off-ball feel and rebounding recognition also helps with Maxi Kleber currently sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Washington has been a quality playoff contributor for the Mavs, and he looks to be a keeper for Dallas looking onward.