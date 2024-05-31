Highlights P.J. Washington came over to the Mavericks from the Hornets in a midseason trade.

After the Mavs secured a spot in the NBA Finals, Washington took to social media to boast about going "from the bottom to the top."

The acquisitions of Washington and Daniel Gafford were two key moves for the Mavericks to make this Finals run.

After the Dallas Mavericks eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves to make the NBA Finals, Mavericks forward P.J. Washington had some fun at his former team's expense.

Washington, of course, came over to the Mavericks from the Charlotte Hornets in a midseason trade. At the time of the trade, the Hornets were 10-41. They finished the season 21-61.

Now, a little over three months later, Washington is heading to the NBA Finals.

After the Mavericks' Game 5 win, Washington posted to Instagram, boasting about going "from the bottom to the top." He also included Mavericks center Daniel Gafford, who came over in a midseason trade with the Washington Wizards.

Washington had spent his entire career in Charlotte up until the trade, never making the playoffs or posting a winning season in that time.

The trades proved to be solid ones by Mavs GM Nico Harrison. They were widely praised when they happened and arguably went better than many could have expected.

Washington averaged 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game with the Mavs in the regular season, but shot fairly poorly, hitting just 42% of his shots, 31% from three.

However, Washington stepped up his game in the playoffs, averaging 13.8 points per game while hitting 36% of his threes. Washington struggled from three in the Western Conference Finals but came through in Game 5, going 2-of-5 from three.

Furthermore, while Washington isn't a defensive stopper, he's another active, on-point defender that has helped the Mavs become a stronger defensive team this year.

Gafford, meanwhile, has been a vital part of the Mavericks' run to the Finals for his finishing at the rim and rim protection on defense. Gafford was one of the Mavs' big men to benefit from the attention Luka Dončić commands on offense, finishing easy lobs and dump-off passes under the rim.

Now both players have the chance to play vital roles in a championship run.

Mavs and Celtics Offer an Intriguing Finals Matchup

Celtics were the best team in the NBA all year, but the Mavs are a tough matchup

It may not be the NBA Finals matchup fans and analysts would have predicted, but Boston-Dallas has the chance to be compelling.

On one hand, the Celtics ran over the league this year, winning 64 games with a historic scoring margin. They boast the best top six in basketball (if healthy) and several long, like-sized defenders who can bother perimeter-oriented stars.

On the other hand, Luka Dončić is likely the best player in the series — an unofficial measuring stick that can matter. And Dončić and Kyrie Irving are two of the most dynamic offensive players in the NBA, largely unbothered by any defense.

The Celtics have also yet to be tested in the playoffs. In the first round, they faced a Miami Heat team without Jimmy Butler, a Cleveland Cavaliers team that got only two games of Donovan Mitchell in the second round, and an Indiana Pacers team that lost Tyrese Haliburton in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Will they be ready for a deep, talented Mavs team that boasts two stars who can score at will?

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is June 6.