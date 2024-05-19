Highlights The Mavericks' supporting cast played a massive role in propelling Dallas to the Western Conference Finals.

P.J. Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. made timely baskets and played tremendous defense that helped the Mavs close out the Thunder.

Dereck Lively II did not look like a rookie and shone bright in Game 6.

The Dallas Mavericks are back in the Western Conference Finals for the second time in three years. It took everything for the Mavericks to overcome a resilient Oklahoma City Thunder team, who led by as much as 17 points in the third quarter. But in the end, Dallas was able to rally as a team in the second half and just managed to squeeze by the Thunder.

As they have done all season long, Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving were the stars of the show for the Mavs during their thrilling come-from-behind win in Game 6. Dončić led Dallas with yet another triple-double (29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists), while Irving once again came through in the second half, where he scored 18 of his 22 points.

However, the Mavericks would not find themselves in the Western Conference Finals without the terrific play of their role players, especially P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dereck Lively II, who all starred in their roles and shined when the lights were brightest.

Mavericks Supporting Cast in Game 6 Category Dereck Lively II Derrick Jones Jr. P.J. Washington PTS 12 22 9 REB 15 4 5 FG-A 5-6 8-13 2-6 +/- +26 +18 +8

Jones was right there with Dončić and Irving in steering Dallas' second half surge. Lively made several big plays, especially in the fourth quarter, to help the Mavs stave off OKC. Last but not least, Washington sank the game-winning free throws that ultimately propelled the Mavericks to the WCF.

Dallas' Dogs: PJ Washington and Derrick Jones Jr.

Both came through with timely hits in Game 6

Dubbed by Dončić as the Mavericks' "dogs," Jones and Washington knew entering this second round series that they would have their hands full with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. They served as the primary defenders on the Thunder's star wings and did all they could to slow them down.

Jones, in particular, had the enviable task of guarding Gilgeous-Alexander for the majority of the time. Although SGA averaged 32.2 points, the lengthy 6-foot-5 wing made the MVP finalist work for all of his 71 field goal attempts throughout the series.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault knows. He witnessed the two-time Slam Dunk champion put in the work on his franchise superstar.

"The effectiveness that they’ve had in this series has been schematic… Jones has great length. He’s got good discipline. He’s in the right position on a lot of plays. We’ve tried to back-cut him a couple of times in advantageous times of the game where you can usually catch a guy sleeping… And he didn’t sleep…" - Mark Daigneault on Derrick Jones Jr.

Regardless of SGA's production and efficiency, Jones made his defensive presence felt in this series. However, he was also huge offensively when the Mavs needed it most in Game 6. With Irving struggling with his shot, the 27-year-old provided Dallas the scoring boost it needed to rally back from a 16-point deficit at half-time. He scored 11 points and knocked down three three-pointers in the third quarter. He also sank a clutch turnaround jumper in the fourth period.

Washington, meanwhile, was saddled with foul trouble through the first three quarters. After averaging 19.4 points through the first five games of the series, he entered the fourth quarter scoreless. His first point came when he went 1-of-2 on a trip to the free throw line with less than six minutes remaining in the game.

But when it became gut-check time, Washington came through. The 25-year-old also drained two massive three-pointers during crunch time, one that tied the game with 4:11 remaining, and another with 2:01 to go that gave Dallas a 113-110 lead. His shining moment, however, came at the end when he calmly sank the game-winning free throws that sent Dallas to the Western Conference Finals.

Dereck Lively II Came Alive In Game 6

20-year-old did not play like a rookie under the bright lights

As great as Washington and Jones were in Game 6, Dereck Lively II deserves his own segment here. The kid has been a revelation for the Mavericks from day one. And with the lights shining brightest, the 20-year-old did not shy away from the spotlight and gave the Mavericks the hustle and energy they needed to overcome a gutsy Thunder team.

Lively finished Game 6 with a monster 12-point, 15-rebound double-double. Four of his 15 boards came on the offensive glass. He scored all of his eight second-half points in the fourth quarter and also grabbed six rebounds, including three offensive, in the series-deciding period. Lively also finished with a team-high +26 in 29 minutes off the bench.

Like Washington and Jones, Lively also made an impact with timely plays down the stretch. He made a putback dunk that finally tied the game at 97-all with 6:34 remaining. He converted an and-one with less than five minutes to go that helped quell an OKC run. On the next possession, he came up with another huge offensive board and drew a foul.

Dereck Lively II Series Stats vs. OKC Thunder PPG 7.7 RPG 7.8 BPG 1.2 FG% 44.1% +/- +71

The box score may have given justice to Lively's inspirational effort on Saturday night. However, he also did plenty of little things that did not show up on the stat sheet. He was disruptive with his length on the defensive end and deterred some shots at the rim. He also came up with loose balls and created multiple second shot opportunities with timely tap-outs that kept possessions alive for the Mavericks.

Lively's screen setting was also on point. He either found himself on the receiving end of Dončić and Irving's playmaking, or his presence as a lob threat and roll-man helped the Mavs generate quality shots.

It's not as if Lively just came alive in Game 6, either. His presence has been felt all series long for the Mavericks. He finished with a team-high +71 through six games.

He was also part of Dallas' most effective five-man unit (Lively, Washington, Jones, Dončić, and Irving), which was a +39 in 51 minutes during the series. Lively was also terrific playing alongside Dončić and Irving, as the trio was a +66 in the 110 minutes they spent on the floor together.

Mavericks Marvelous Trio

Washington, Jones, and Lively were Dallas' unsung heroes in Game 6

P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dereck Lively II all found their way to Dallas in different ways.

Washington, the latest addition to the championship puzzle that Dallas is trying to establish, was acquired at the trade deadline from the Charlotte Hornets. Jones signed with the Mavs on a veteran's minimum deal during the offseason. Lively, the 12th overall pick, was acquired by the Mavericks, who traded down from the 10th pick to bring in the center from Duke in a draft day deal with, ironically, the Thunder.

Yet, all three had their unique imprints in Game 6. The Mavericks will need all three to make an impact in the Western Conference Finals, where they will face either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.