Highlights The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly on the hunt for a versatile wing player to upgrade their roster.

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors is a potential trade target for the Mavericks.

Wiggins is having his worst season, but a change of scenery and playing alongside Luka Doncic could revitalize his career.

With Luka Dončić playing perhaps the best season of his career and Kyrie Irving buying in as the perfect co-star, the Dallas Mavericks are ripe for an NBA championship run this season. The Mavericks (24-17) are currently tied for fifth in the Western Conference standings with the New Orleans Pelicans.

While they do have a terrific guard combo of Dončić and Irving, Dallas still feels like it needs one more piece to truly contend for an NBA championship. But now that "the missing piece" in their championship puzzle Pascal Siakam is headed to the indiana Pacers, the Mavs will now look elsewhere to find that upgrade.

The Mavs are reportedly on the hunt for a versatile wing, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports. Rumors that a reunion with Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who played the first six-plus years of his career in Dallas, could be in the works. But a surprising name popped up as a target the Mavericks reportedly could have their eyes on, and that is Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.

Dallas has been one of the teams engaged in acquiring Siakam, sources said. The Mavericks continue to be linked to various versatile forwards, from Andrew Wiggins to P.J. Washington to old friend Dorian Finney-Smith, according to league sources.

Warriors looking to move Wiggins

The Canadian is in the midst of a nightmare campaign

Wiggins is having by far the worst season of his career. He is putting up career-worst numbers across the board and has looked like a far cry from the player that became an All-Star starter in 2022.

Andrew Wiggins Statistics Comparison Category 2021-22 (All-Star) 2023-24 Points 17.2 11.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 Assists 2.2 1.5 Field Goal % 46.6 42.2 Three-point % 39.3 29.6

Wiggins started out the 2022-23 season strong and averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from three through his first 22 appearances of the campaign.

However, he left the team midway through the season because of a personal issue. Since coming back, the former Kentucky standout just hasn't looked the same two-way force that helped the Warriors win their fourth championship in eight years just two seasons ago.

Golden State has reportedly become more open to trading Wiggins, partly due to the emergence of third-year wing Jonathan Kuminga. However, word around the Association is that the former No. 1 overall pick has zero trade value as a result of his poor play.

But despite that, it seems like the Mavericks are interested in perhaps buying low for the Canadian forward.

Wiggins' fit in Dallas

Wiggins could benefit from playing alongside Dončić

Wiggins fits the bill in terms of that athletic forward the Mavericks are still seeking in the trade market. Just looking at their targets such as Dorian Finney-Smith and PJ Washington, it's clear they want to make an upgrade on the wings.

Derrick Jones Jr. has been a fine addition in the offseason for Dallas. Jones has started in all but one of his 39 appearances this season and has more than outplayed his veteran's minimum contract. He has played his role perfectly as someone who brings versatility and length on the defensive end, and floor and vertical spacing on offense.

Tim Hardaway Jr., meanwhile, remains a solid spark plug off the bench and is one of the leading candidates for the 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year award.

Mavericks' Wing Depth Stats - 2023-24 season Categories Derrick Jones Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. Grant Williams Points 10.6 18.3 8.2 Rebounds 3.6 3.6 3.5 Field Goal % 48.7 42.2 41.5 Three-Point % 34.8 37.0 37.1

But even though he is having his worst season, Wiggins still has the highest upside over Jones and Hardaway.

A change of scenery could help the 6-foot-7 forward revitalize his career. Likewise, perhaps playing alongside Dončić, who also has the same gravity-pulling effect on defense like Stephen Curry, could once again unlock the efficient-scoring version of Wiggins prior to this season.

Wiggins has also proven that he can perform under the brightest of lights, just as he did in the 2022 NBA Finals. His shining moment came in Game 5, when his 26 points and 13 rebounds led the Warriors to a series-swinging win that ultimately led to the championship.

He may not look good now, but at his best, Wiggins can be the second-best player on a title team, as these same Mavericks witnessed during Golden State's charge to the 2022 title.