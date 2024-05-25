Highlights The Dallas Mavericks have taken a 2–0 series over the Minnesota Timberwolves, now just two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have been dominant on the offensive side of the ball.

The Mavericks' defense and help from the All-Stars' supporting cast has been crucial to their success.

Some may argue that it is a surprise that the Dallas Mavericks have made it to the 2023-24 NBA Western Conference Finals, especially after failing to even make the Play-In tournament stage just a season ago.

But, while the spotlight has been on the likes of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, league insider Mark Medina believes the Mavericks’ supporting cast should get some of the credit for helping their teammates enter a new stratosphere.

Mavericks Off to a Flyer

Stormed out to a 2-0 series lead having won both opening road contests

If history and statistics are anything to go by, then the Mavericks may feel that they have the advantage in the Western Conference Finals over their opponents, the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the team who wins the first game of a Conference Finals series going on to progress to the NBA Finals 77.4 percent of the time.

Having won both of the opening slate of games on the road in Minnesota, despite being considered as the underdog – though this is something head coach Jason Kidd would dispute - the Mavericks have set the tone of the series early, with their two leading stars in Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving showcasing their deadly 1-2 punch as a duo, in which they grabbed 33 and 30 points respectively in their narrow 108-105 win over the No. 3 seeded Timberwolves in game 1.

This win was made arguably more impressive by having won despite hitting 12 fewer three-pointers than their opposition, instead having to rely on their work inside the paint to remain competitive, outscoring the Timberwolves 62-38 in the paint.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving - 2023-24 Two-Man Post-Season Stats Category Statistic PTS 81.4 AST 16.6 REB 33.6 FG% 48.0 3P% 37.2 ORTG 118.3 DRTG 108.7 NRTG 9.5

Fortunately, Irving has stepped up at the right time, with Dončić having mightily struggled through large chunks of the post-season, though he has been dealing with some injury concerns, though his recent performances of late suggest he has now overcome those initial troubles.

His partner, Irving’s, stellar performances in particular have earned recognition throughout the post-season, with the eight-time All-Star commended for his approach to the game in regard to his mentality, conditioning and on-court actions, something which he has arguably not shown at this level since his championship run with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and their return to the Finals the following season, in 2017.

Nonetheless, it has been Dončić’s late-game heroics in game’s 1 and 2, including a game-winning three-pointer over this season's Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in game 2 in a 32-point outing, a game in which the Mavericks once trailed the Timberwolves by 18-points, that has sealed a 2-0 series lead for Dallas.

These two wins on the road have swung the momentum firmly in their favor as they continue their quest to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011, when they won their lone NBA title.

Dončić and Irving’s Chemistry Is at an ‘All-Time High’

Medina backtracked on the initial skepticism that he had entering the 2023-24 regular season campaign over how Dallas’ season would pan out. But, having seen the chemistry develop between the team’s leading stars, as well as the complementary performances of the team's supporting cast, he was not as surprised as some may have been about the run on which they are currently on, specifically commending the team’s overall defense.

"I'm not surprised that Dallas has gotten to this point. I had skepticism leading into this past season that Dallas could have this run that that they could have. But once I saw them with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving's chemistry being at an all-time high, and then once I saw their defense and their supporting cast elevate, once they got PJ Washington in that trade deadline, my expectations of them changed. Before the trade deadline, it looked the same story with them, that they were not going to go anywhere, and that they’d make the playoffs as a Play-In team or first-round and lose. But here, it's dramatically different. Luka has been Luka, and that duo chemistry with Kyrie has just continued to get better. But it's their supporting cast, and their defense, that has allowed them to get to another level.”

Defense Rising Up to the Task

111.8 DRTG in Conference Semi-Finals ranked third overall

While the large bulk of the scoring throughout the playoffs has come from Dallas’ backcourt superstars, with Dončić averaging 28.0 points on 43/31/80 shooting splits, and Irving notching 21.6 points at a greater 49/44/82 split, the Mavericks have also received some consistent scoring from the likes of P.J. Washington (13.9 points) and Derrick Jones Jr. (10.1 points).

However, as a team, their offense hasn’t been a standout in the landscape of the league, having registered only a 113.9 offensive rating, the seventh-best mark in the league.

Similarly, their 110.9 defensive rating, though also ranked seventh in the post-season, has been more stifling than meets the eye, with them holding their opponents to only 103.6 points per contest, significantly fewer than what they did in the regular season, whereby they allowed their opponents to score an average of 115.6 points per outing.

Dallas Mavericks - 2023-24 Post-Season Team Defense Category Statistic Post-Season Rank DEF RTG 110.9 7th DREB 32.1 9th DREB% 70.6 8th STL 6.4 8th BLK 6.5 1st

One particular area of strength on the defensive end of the ball is the Mavericks’ blocking, whereby their 6.5 blocks per game has led all teams in the playoffs, with three players averaging more than a block per outing, including Daniel Gafford (1.6 blocks), Derrick Jones Jr. (1.2), and rookie Dereck Lively II (1.1), while trade deadline acquisition P.J. Washington has averaged almost a block per outing with 0.9.

This coincides with the team’s defense, particularly in the paint, where they allow 41.7 points to be scored on them inside the paint, the fewest points allowed among any other teams remaining in the playoffs, and fourth overall.

When it comes to collective defense, and defended field goal percentage in particular, Dallas leads the way, with their opponents having only been able to score on them with 43.9 percent accuracy, 5.1 percent fewer than their average field goal percentage of 49.0 percent, the largest differential held by any team across the entirety of the 2023-24 playoff campaign.

Overall, the Mavericks have built up a strong reputation as it pertains to their defense throughout the playoffs, following on from their form down the stretch of the regular season, and while some of their numbers do not necessarily jump out far ahead of the rest of the competition, the defense of the supporting cast has allowed their All-Stars to focus on what they do best: dominating on offense.

Thus, this makes for a strong, well-balanced team who are just two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals, and with one foot already dipped into the next round, they may start to believe they could potentially even go all the way.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.