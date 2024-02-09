Highlights Luka Dončić's 39-point performance leads the Mavericks to a win over the Knicks as Dallas goes undefeated on its East Coast road trip.

The Mavericks continue their hot shooting, connecting on 42.2 percent of their three-pointers in their last three games.

Despite missing key players, the Knicks put up a gutsy effort but ultimately fell short against Dallas.

The Dallas Mavericks managed to sweep their East Coast road trip with a 122-108 win over the Jalen Brunson-less New York Knicks on Thursday night thanks to a 39-point masterclass from Luka Dončić. The Slovenian put on a show for the fans at Madison Square Garden as he shot 12-of-23 from the field and knocked down six 3-pointers. He nearly finished with a triple-double with 11 assists, eight rebounds, and four steals on the evening.

Four other Mavericks scored in double figures, with Tim Hardaway Jr. contributing 19 points off the bench. Kyrie Irving had a rather quiet evening with just 16 points and six assists on 7-16 shooting, two nights after he dropped 36 points against the Brooklyn Nets. Derrick Jones Jr. added 18 points, while Josh Green tallied 15.

Dallas managed to stave off a gutsy effort from the Knicks, who were missing Brunson, Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, who's going to have minor surgery, and, eventually, Isaiah Hartenstein, who left the game early because of an Achilles injury.

With the Knicks extremely short-handed, Donte DiVincenzo stepped up with 36 points, just two points from his career-high. Josh Hart also had a strong night with a near triple-double, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists. Precious Achiuwa had a double-double with 13 points and 14 boards, while Deuce McBride had 18 points on 20 shots.

The Mavericks' hot streak continues

Can they keep it going ahead of a four-game homestand?

The Mavericks' hot shooting continued, as they knocked down 18-42 of their shots from beyond the arc. They have now connected on 54-128 (42.2 percent) of their three-pointers over their last three contests. Dončić, in particular, drained seven triples. He's made 22 threes over his last five games.

Luka Dončić – Last 5 Games Categories Stats PPG 35.6 RPG 10.4 APG 9.8 SPG 2.0 FG% 49.6 3PT% 40.0

The win puts the Mavericks' current streak at three straight. They now head back to Dallas for a four-game homestand, beginning with one of the best teams in the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Mavericks still find themselves in 8th place in the Western Conference, but they are slowly inching closer to the 6th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans, who are just two games above them. As they embark on the final stretch of the regular season, they also welcome their two trade deadline acquisitions, PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, into the mix.

Gutsy effort from New York

The Knicks were four starters down

The Knicks had no business to stay within striking distance from the Mavericks throughout the game. As they should, the Mavericks led by as much as 20 points and never trailed through 48 minutes. But New York managed to cut the lead down to as low as eight points with 3:27 remaining in the game.

The Knicks clearly had their struggles offensively with Brunson and Randle out of commission. DiVincenzo stepped up nicely in their place and McBride also provided some scoring spark.

Donte DiVincenzo – Last 5 Games Categories Stats PPG 29.4 RPG 4.0 APG 3.8 SPG 1.8 FG% 47.4 3PT% 44.1

Nonetheless, New York will welcome some offensive reinforcements after it won the trade deadline by acquiring Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks are dealing with a ton of injuries right now. When healthy, however, New York could be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. In the meantime, with so many key pieces out, the rest of the healthy Knicks will need to continue playing gutsy basketball as they did Thursday night against the Mavs.

Picks Results

What picks hit?

The Mavericks managed to cover the 3-point spread easily, winning by 14 points. They were scorching from the field as they connected on 52.4 percent of their field goal attempts, including 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Dallas also held New York to just 44.7 percent shooting, though the Knicks were without their leading scorer Jalen Brunson, who sat out after suffering an ankle injury in their previous game.

Dončić also shattered the 33.5-point mark and went off for 39 points. He scored 15 in the fourth, including a trio of step-back three-pointers that helped put the Knicks down for good down the stretch.

Unfortunately, the parlay did not hit, with Irving failing to score over 25 points. Dončić did his part by leading the Mavericks to the win and knocking down seven three-pointers in the process.