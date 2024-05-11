Highlights The Dallas Mavericks are favored at home in Game 3 after evening the series at 1-1.

Luka Dončić bounced back in Game 2 with 29 points.

The OKC Thunder suffered their first postseason loss in Game 2, looking to rebound in Game 3.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues this week as we have moved into the second round. One of the games on tap from today's slate features the Dallas Mavericks hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge heading into this matchup and why.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 3 Info When Sat. May 11 Where American Airlines Center Location Dallas, TX Time 3:30 PM EEST TV ABC

Mavericks vs. Thunder – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Dallas is the slight favorite heading into Game 3

There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that the Mavericks were thumped 117-95 in the series opener against the Thunder. Not only that, but their top scorer had not had an efficient performance since Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Both trends changed in Game 2, as the Mavericks came away with a 119-110 win to even the series at 1-1. Luka Dončić – who scored 19 points on 6-for-19 shooting from the field – looked more like himself. He finished with 29 points on 11-for-21 shooting from the floor, including five makes on eight attempts from beyond the arc. He also tallied 10 rebounds and seven assists.

P.J. Washington posted a career-playoff-high 29 points to go along with 11 rebounds and four assists. Daniel Gafford added 13 points and seven rebounds. While Kyrie Irving managed just nine points on eight shot attempts, he did account for 11 of the team’s 30 assists.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are in an unfamiliar place in these playoffs. It was their first loss in the postseason, as well as the first loss on their home floor. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – who finished as the runner-up in the MVP voting, scored a team-high 33 points, connecting on 13 of his 24 shot attempts. His 12 rebounds and eight assists were both team highs as well.

Jalen Williams added 20 points and four rebounds. Chet Holmgren contributed 11 points and six rebounds. Despite the recent setback, OKC’s head coach understands that adversity is part of the equation in a postseason run.

"This is the playoffs. Playing against really good teams. These are deep waters. You're gonna throw some punches, you're gonna take some punches, and now we've gotta eat one, get back to zero and be a better team in Game 3." -Mark Daigneault

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 3 showdown, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

Following their nine-point win in Game 2, the Mavericks are a slight favorite (2.5 points) heading into Game 3 (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Thunder are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

OKC is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 matchups against Dallas.

In their last seven road contests, the Thunder are 2-5 against the spread and 2-6 ATS in their last eight May games.

The Mavericks are 5-2 ATS in their last seven contests.

Dallas is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 home games.

In their last six May games, the Mavericks are 4-2 against the spread.

The Mavericks are 28-15 ATS when favored to win by 2.5 points or more, while the Thunder have an ATS record of 7-6-1 when they have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more.

Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder (+2.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 219.5 points, but the line has recently moved to 218 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with “OVER” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER in each of the Thunder’s last five games.

in each of the Thunder’s last five games. The OVER total has prevailed four times in Mavericks’ last five outings.

total has prevailed four times in Mavericks’ last five outings. The total has gone OVER eight times in Dallas’s last 10 matchups against OKC.

eight times in Dallas’s last 10 matchups against OKC. The OVER total has prevailed in each of the Mavericks’ last five contests.

total has prevailed in each of the Mavericks’ last five contests. Prediction: OVER 218 points

Player Prop Bets

Following his 33-point, 12-rebound effort in Game 2, Shai Gilgeous Alexander is the player to watch for the road team in Game 3. He currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 29.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 29.5 points.

Do Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he is averaging 29.9 points per game in 81 appearances.

points per game in 81 appearances. In six games against the Mavericks this season (including the playoffs), Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 25.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 28.5 points per outing.

points per outing. SGA has played against Western Conference teams 55 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 29.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In 23 matchups against Southwest Division opponents, OKC's point guard averages 27.1 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 27.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 29.5 points

On the heels of his 29-point performance in the Mavericks’ Game 2 win, Luka Dončić is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -108 odds of scoring more than 30.5 points and -112 odds of finishing with less than 30.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Dončić is averaging 33.3 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In four games against the Thunder this season, Dončić has averaged 29.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 28.4 points per outing.

points per outing. Dončić has played against Western Conference teams 50 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 32.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 16 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, the Mavericks guard averages 33.3 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Dončić has averaged 29.5 points and 9.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch. Prediction: Luka Dončić OVER 30.5 points

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Final Picks

The Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder (+2.5) Bleacher Nation

Oklahoma City Thunder (+2.5) Bleacher Nation Over/Under: OVER 218 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 218 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 29.5 points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 29.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 points