Highlights Dallas edged out OKC in Game 6 with a single point, advancing to the West Finals.

A controversial foul from SGA on a three-pointer by Washington was the game-changer.

OKC should be proud of exceeding expectations, focusing on future growth and potential roster modifications.

One point was all that separated the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder when the former took home a series-clinching 117-116 victory in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs.

Of course, it ended in a controversial fashion. A foul by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a three-pointer from PJ Washington proved to be the difference when Washington made two of three free throws to give Dallas the lead for good.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault did not stress too much on the foul or the loss, giving his remarks to the Mavericks about winning the series.

“They were one point better. Congrats to Dallas, all due respect to them.” - Mark Daigneault

What Went Down In the Final Minute of Game 6

The 3-Point Foul By SGA Ended OKC's Season

Game 6 was a back-and-forth affair between the Mavericks and Thunder. Oklahoma City led by as much as 17 points in the third quarter and nine points in the fourth quarter before Dallas rallied back to have the matchup go down the wire.

PJ Washington was fouled by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a three-point attempt after Chet Holmgren gave the Thunder a 116-115 lead with a dunk assisted by his star guard with 20 seconds left.

Luka Dončić, who recorded his fourth triple-double in the playoffs with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, drove to the basket in the final seconds before passing to Washington in the corner. Washington's pump-fake drew Gilgeous-Alexander into the air, creating a lot of contact as the officials blew the whistle for the shooting foul.

Oklahoma City challenged the call, but replay confirmed Gilgeous-Alexander disrupting the shot by making contact with Washington's arm as he went up to shoot.

“Obviously if I had the moment back I wouldn’t have fouled him. I would have just let him miss the shot. You wish you would take the moment back. Just have to learn from it, and I will," - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

After making the first two free throws to put Dallas in front, Washington made the first two free throws to put Dallas ahead and intentionally missed the third, knowing the Thunder had no timeouts left. Holmgren passed to Jalen Williams, whose desperation shot heave from beyond half court was off the mark.

“If it was a clear-as-day foul, I obviously wouldn’t have challenged it and held the timeout. Even if you advance the ball with 2.5 seconds at a deficit, your chances are very low,” - Mark Daigneault

Gilgeous-Alexander had a spectacular performance despite the foul, putting up a playoff career-high 36 points, eight assists, three rebounds, and two blocks on 14-of-25 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 from downtown. Williams had 22 points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists, while Holmgren finished with 21 points.

What's Next For OKC

Exceeded Expectations With Top Seed In West

The Thunder should not be ashamed about losing in six games to a solid Mavericks team in the West Semis. In fact, they should feel proud of the tremendous progress they have made this season.

After missing the playoffs for the third consecutive year, jumping all the way up to the top spot in the conference with 57 wins, experiencing an MVP-caliber season from Gilgeous-Alexander, seeing Holmgren compete with San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama for Rookie of the Year, and winning a playoff series with their young core brings a lot of optimism to what the Thunder can accomplish in the near future.

They'll even return most, if not all, of their talent pending team options. The only player of significance who will be a free agent is Gordon Hayward, who was a mid-season acquisition during the trade deadline. It will be intriguing to see how Oklahoma City adds to their talented roster with plenty of cap space to utilize in the offseason.