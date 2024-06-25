Highlights The Dallas Mavericks need to think creatively to upgrade their roster without much flexibility.

Tim Hardaway Jr. emerges as a key trade chip for Dallas to improve the eam.

Potential landing spots for Hardaway Jr. include the Heat, the Cavaliers, and Warriors.

Fresh off of an unexpected run to the 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are now tasked with finding ways to keep improving the roster. Dallas was able to make it out of the Western Conference thanks to some prudent personnel moves they made during the season, namely trading for PJ Washington Jr. and Daniel Gafford.

This summer, they’ll have to get creative to identify more ways to upgrade their team along the margins around Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. General Manager Nico Harrison has been aggressive in fleshing out his roster, and it paid off handsomely. Unfortunately, his activeness has now left Dallas with few avenues for further tinkering. The Mavericks don’t have a draft pick this summer, don’t have any tradeable future selections, and are short on expendable, movable contracts.

One trade chip that Dallas does still have in its back pocket is Tim Hardaway Jr. It’s no secret that he’s been on the trading block for the Mavericks for several seasons now, but their run to the finals, and his declining play, should have Dallas more motivated to move him than ever. Here are the top three potential landing spots for Tim Hardaway Jr.

3 Miami Heat

Tim Hardaway Sr., Hardaway Jr.’s father, played for the Miami Heat between 1996 and 2001

In a few different ways, the Mavericks and the Miami Heat are in similar spots. Both franchises are currently built to win now. Dallas has the luxury of having a young star which gives them a larger competitive window, but the team’s cap situation and roster forces them into a single direction: championship or bust. The Heat, led by 34-year-old superstar Jimmy Butler, are in the same situation.

Dallas Mavericks - Miami Heat trade Dallas Mavericks receive F Duncan Robinson Miami Heat receive G/F Tim Hardaway Jr. F Olivier-Maxence Prosper 2025 2nd-round pick via TOR

Both the Mavericks and Heat are also in need of additional offense but in different ways. The Boston Celtics exposed a gaping hole in Dallas’s rotation in the Finals: the need for a third reliable scorer. With Doncic and Irving serving as offensive engines, the Mavericks don’t need another ball-handler or playmaker. Rather, they could use an off-ball weapon with enough wiggle to attack closeouts and create the occasional shot for themselves. Duncan Robinson has grown into a perfect fit for this niche.

The Heat desperately needed another shot-creator in both of their recent Finals losses. While Robinson has improved his off-the-dribble game, he still doesn’t exactly fit the bill. Tim Hardaway Jr., for all of his flaws, has showcased the ability to be an incendiary scorer.

He hasn’t been very reliable lately, especially in these last playoffs, but a move into the infamous Heat culture as well as a reunion with his father’s former team might just be exactly what he needs to realize his full potential. Since Miami’s giving up the more proven player, Dallas has to include Olivier-Maxence Prosper and a future second-round pick to sweeten the pot for the Heat.

2 Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers and the Mavericks swap wings in this deal.

It’s pretty rare to see a straight-up trade in the NBA nowadays. Between draft compensation, aggregate salaries, and the inherently unbalanced nature of trading, a one-to-one swap is practically a unicorn in this league. Yet, it’s not impossible, evidenced by the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder’s recent deal that saw Alex Caruso and Josh Giddey traded for each other straight up.

The Mavericks and the Cleveland Cavaliers have the specific situations necessary to draw up a similar swap. Both teams are playoff contenders hoping to get over the hump. The Mavericks could use a little more shot creation, as seen in their low-scoring outputs against Boston. The Cavaliers should try to find a little more outside shooting to space the floor for Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

Dallas Mavericks - Cleveland Cavaliers trade Dallas Mavericks receive G/F Caris LeVert Cleveland Cavaliers receive G/F Tim Hardaway Jr.

This deal addresses both teams’ needs with a one-to-one swap. Caris LeVert gives Dallas a solid wing who can play both on and off the ball, create offense for himself, and even initiate pick-and-rolls. Tim Hardaway Jr. brings a theoretical flamethrower to Cleveland, one who will make defenses think twice about loading up the paint when he’s hot.

1 Golden State Warriors

The Warriors shore up their depth by dealing with Dallas.

The Dallas Mavericks haven’t exactly been known for their depth in the Luka Dončić era. That changed this past season, though, when they traded for two rotation players Washington Jr. and Gafford. Now, Dallas has the pieces necessary to consolidate some of their expendable players in return for a potential game-changer.

The Golden State Warriors desperately needed depth this past season and don’t have many means of acquiring it. They have very few player they can afford to part ways with and don’t have the cap space necessary to address all of their roster issues in free agency. This deal gives them a way to add a host of viable bodies.

Dallas Mavericks - Golden State Warriors trade Dallas Mavericks receive F Andrew Wiggins Golden State Warriors receive G/F Tim Hardaway Jr. C Dwight Powell F Olivier-Maxence Prosper G A.J. Lawson 2026 2nd-round pick via TOR

Andrew Wiggins just came off of a strange season in which he was benched and had to take a furlough for personal matters. His sporadic usage resulted in perhaps the worst campaign of his career. The Mavericks will be hoping that a change in scenery will bring out the Wiggins that helped lead the Warriors to a title in 2022: the two-way wing who could play off of his stars and create offense on a whim.

In return, the Warriors add Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dwight Powell, two veterans who can step in and contribute immediately in Head Coach Steve Kerr’s ball-movement-heavy system. On top of those depth pieces, they also nab two young prospects in Prosper and A.J. Lawson, as well as an additional second-round selection. This move won’t make Golden State championship favorites again, but it does give them the depth to support Stephen Curry in the twilight of his prime.