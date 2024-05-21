Highlights The Mavericks prevailed in the Western Conference Semifinals due to playoff experience and stellar play from the star duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

The Timberwolves were able to adapt throughout the series against the Nuggets and specifically in the pivotal Game 7 matchup.

The Mavericks toppled an inexperienced Thunder team, while the T'Wolves outmaneuvered and outlasted the defending champion Nuggets.

The NBA playoffs consist of four rounds that each feature seven game series. While it is an accomplishment to make the playoffs, winning a round is critical to entering the dance. And winning the second round, the Conference Semifinals, officially cements a team’s place in that year’s postseason as a legitimate title contender.

Teams must win 16 games in the NBA playoffs in order to take home the championship. When a team surpasses the Conference Semifinals, they have already reached the halfway mark of eight wins, a monumental step in their quest for a title.

This year’s Western Conference Semifinals saw the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves advance to the Conference Finals. The Mavericks knocked off the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games, and the T’Wolves defeated the defending champion Denver Nuggets in a back-and-forth seven-game series.

These two now have a date with each other in the Eastern Conference Finals, for the right to win the East and advance to the NBA Finals. For teams to advance to the Conference Finals, several aspects must go right for them. Here is what went right for the Mavericks and Timberwolves in the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks showed the Thunder what true playoff basketball is like

The Dallas Mavericks entered the Western Conference Semifinals having finished off the Los Angeles Clippers in six games. Like the Mavericks, the Clippers came in with playoff experience, having been in the dance the last couple of seasons. The Mavericks had the upper hand, however, and entered the second round facing an opponent that did not have that same familiarity.

The Oklahoma City Thunder came into this year’s playoffs featuring zero playoff experience. They aced their first test, sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round. But now, they were to face an experienced Mavericks team that posed much greater dangers to the Thunder on both sides of the ball, and it was that lack of playoff experience for the Thunder that the Mavericks took advantage of.

When the lights got bright, the Mavericks were the superior team on both sides of the ball. They dominated the Thunder throughout the series physically, killing them on the boards and walling them out of the paint. Where Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving weren’t, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Tim Hardaway Jr. were.

The Mavericks adapted to the Thunder’s strategies and shut them down in Games 2 and 3, following a Thunder win in Game 1. Oklahoma City barely outlasted the Mavericks in Game 4, but Dallas would slam the door in Games 5 and 6 to secure the series, thanks to an over-aggressive foul that allowed Dallas to take the lead and subsequently win the game and series on free throws.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving were simply too powerful for the young and inexperienced Thunder to overcome. Dončić averaged nearly 25 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in the six games series, and Irving shot 44 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from the three point range.

The production of the Mavericks’ top two superstars combined with the rest of their starting lineup, as well as their playoff experience over the Thunder, were what allowed them to take the series.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves adapted when the Nuggets didn’t and capitalized

The matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves was arguably the most evenly-matched of the entire second round. With two teams as stacked as these two are facing off against each other, the series could have gone either way. But a wacky series with twists and turns, and narratives plentiful, ended up going the way of the Wolves.

The Nuggets were the defending champions, and they did about as much right in this series as a team could. They had Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, the self-claimed best duo in the league. But the Timberwolves had Karl-Anthony Towns, the league’s best defender in Rudy Gobert, and most importantly the breakout sensation that is Anthony Edwards.

“I think they’re built to beat us. Just look at their roster.” —Nikola Jokić on the Timberwolves

Specifically, in Game 7, Edwards picked apart Murray and dominated him down the stretch. He had just three points going into the second half, but they improvised on the fly, pinpointing weaknesses in the Nuggets’ game and capitalizing.

Edwards has dominated this entire postseason thus far, but specifically against the Nuggets. He averaged 27.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists across the seven game series. He also shot 50 percent from the field, serving as an extremely reliable weapon on a Timberwolves team full of them.

But it was his elite play when it mattered that allowed the Timberwolves to overcome the largest deficit in any Game 7 in NBA history. Not any team can do that, let alone against a proven champion.

The Nuggets took a comfortable lead into the second half, and it appeared they had the game in the bag. But the Timberwolves proved they are a legitimate contender by doing something they most likely would not have in previous years — and that is adapting.

It was this that ended up being their key to winning the series and advancing to their first Conference Finals in two decades.