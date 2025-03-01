Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are two of Hale End’s latest success stories – and after watching Arsenal Under-18’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Youth Cup, supporters of the north London club are predicting the same to happen for Max Dowman.

Adam Birchall and his entourage will now turn their attention back to the Under-18s Premier League south after their quarter-final exit on the back of an extra-time goal from Bendito Mantato – which capped off a five-goal thriller – secured progression for the Red Devils.

But Dowman, born in 2009, was a constant thorn in the eventual winners’ defence, wreaking havoc from minute one to minute 120. Although his team lost, upon the final whistle, the English wonderkid could let out a sigh of pride for his display on the Emirates Stadium turf.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dowman made his debut for Arsenal's U18 in September 2023 at the age of 13.

Still at the tender age of 15, Chelmsford-born Dowman has caught the eye of Mikel Arteta and his entourage. Therefore, as reported by Mail Online in early February, a fast-track into Arsenal’s senior proceedings is certainly on the cards as the club's injury crisis worsens.

Against Manchester United, you could bet your bottom dollar that the left-footer was showing for the ball at any given opportunity. What followed was either a darting run through a forest of bodies or a slower, more skilful jink past a defender.

The latter often resulted in him being hacked down by a Manchester United youngster – as evidenced in the video below – as he boasts an evident knack of drawing fouls left, right and centre. He was smooth and unphased by the occasion.

Calm in tight spaces, too, Dowman danced his way through the night using his athletic capacity. Albeit 15, there was seldom a physical mismatch between himself and players four years his senior – and his zippy demeanour made him a nuisance all night.

Supporters of the Emirates Stadium outfit have watched the teenage phenom’s highlights package – and, as expected, are in utter awe over his maturity at such a young age, his willingness and drive to run at players and his unrivalled close control.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one said: “When you’re so good they just foul you because they can’t stop you otherwise. Insane talent.” while a second fan questioned: “We had a young man like this, how come Arteta didn’t play him when Odegaard was injured?”

In fact, another likened Dowman’s well-rounded skillset to that of the aforementioned Martin Odegaard, who is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, before suggesting that the starlet’s all-action nature is incredibly infectious.

He plays with the finesse of Odegaard but brings an impressive blend of strength and tenacity to the game. I love that energy!

On the topic of comparisons, Dowman’s Lionel Messi-esque dribbles have caught the eye. “His dribbling style does remind me of Messi. Never say that about players and not suggesting he’ll be as good but he glides with the ball and it sticks to him.”