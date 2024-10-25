One of the most popular fighters in the UFC, Max Holloway, returns to the Octagon this upcoming weekend at UFC 308, where he will face the undefeated Spanish UFC featherweight champion, Ilia 'El Matador' Topuria, in an attempt to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold the undisputed featherweight title on two separate occasions.

Despite his upcoming title fight against Topuria being a huge moment in his career, Holloway's legacy is already set in stone, and at UFC 308, whether he wins, draws, or loses, he will still be considered one of the greatest featherweight fighters ever as well as one of the most popular fighters to ever compete in the UFC.

The Hawaiian's resume runs as deep and impressive as any other fighters and today, GIVEMESPORT will take a look into Holloway's impressive resume by ranking his five best UFC wins to date.

Max Holloway's MMA Record (as of 25/10/24) 33 fights 26 wins 7 losses By knockout 12 0 By submission 2 1 By decision 12 6

5 Anthony Pettis

Holloway defeated Pettis at UFC 206 to get his first taste of UFC gold

At UFC 206, Max Holloway fought for UFC gold for the very first time, albeit interim gold. The man who Hollway defeated to secure his first UFC title was former lightweight champion Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis who, despite losing three out of his last four fights coming into this interim featherweight title clash, remained a huge threat on the feet due to his incredibly technical and flashy fighting style, which proved to be so successful for him during his spells as UFC and Strikeforce lightweight champion.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Max Holloway took his professional MMA record to 17-3 with victory over Anthony Pettis back in 2016.

Despite Pettis' experience advantage, Holloway just absolutely ran through him, and 'Showtime' simply could not keep up with the pace at which Holloway set and operated throughout the fight. 'Blessed' is known to be arguably the highest-volume striker in UFC history and in this fight, he showed exactly why he ranks so highly for significant strikes landed in UFC history.

After a dominant and high-volume few rounds where Holloway slowly broke Pettis down, the Hawaiian eventually secured the finish in round three, TKO'ing the former lightweight champion with a beautiful, high-volume combination which Pettis could not withstand.

4 Jose Aldo (UFC 218)

Holloway defeated Brazilian legend, Jose Aldo for the second time at UFC 218

A big reason as to why Max Holloway is thought of so highly when discussing the best UFC featherweight fighters ever is because of his two impressive victories over Brazilian MMA icon, Jose Aldo, who is viewed as one of the best featherweights ever and a true pioneer of the sport.

At UFC 218, Holloway defeated the Brazilian for the second time in as many fights in his first defence of his undisputed UFC featherweight title. Despite Aldo having a relatively successful start to the fight, landing his fair share of significant strikes and brutal leg kicks, just like he did in his fight against Anthony Pettis, Holloway set a pace on the Brazilian legend which he simply could not handle, which ultimately led to 'Blessed' finishing Aldo in the exact same round as he did in the fight before.

The pace which Holloway set was so incredible that he had Aldo, who is one of the best strikers in MMA history, completely stifled and shooting takedowns, which ultimately led to his demise. Following a failed takedown attempt from Aldo, Holloway got on top and landed some of the most brutal ground and pound you will ever see, leaving the Brazilian icon a broken and bloodied mess in one of the most impressive performances in UFC featherweight history.

3 Brian Ortega

Out of all of Max Holloway's UFC wins, his victory over Brian Ortega, despite him not holding the most name value, is arguably his most impressive. This victory specifically is so impressive as Ortega, who was undefeated at the time of this fight taking place with a perfect record of 14-0, could barely land a glove on him.

Just like he did to Jose Aldo, Holloway turned Ortega into a bloodied and battered mess with damage so bad that the doctor had to step in and call a conclusion to the fight before the fifth round got underway. A big factor in Holloway having so much success in this fight was down to his takedown defence as Ortega, who is an elite jiu-jitsu fighter, understandably wanted to get the fight to the ground, but he just couldn't, which led to Holloway using 'T City' as a punching bag for four rounds.

The most notable moment of this fight was when Holloway decided to coach Ortega and teach him how to block punches mid-fight. This may seem like a ridiculous thing to do, but as you can see in the video below, 'Blessed' did exactly that, which would have been extremely embarrassing for the challenger.

2 Justin Gaethje

Holloway produced one of the greatest moments in UFC history at UFC 300

At UFC 300, Max Holloway produced one of the greatest moments in UFC history when he put Justin Gaethje out cold with just one second left in the fight to become the BMF Champion.

The fight between Gaethje and Holloway is one of the best fights of this calendar year. However, it is that iconic moment at the end of the fifth round where the challenger for the BMF title points to the ground for him and his opponent to throw down right in front of each other to finish an absolute war and Holloway cracks the chin of the tough as nails Gaethje to become BMF Champion in one of the most surreal MMA moments ever.

The defining moment in the fight is obviously spoken about a lot, but something which does not seem to get enough attention is the fact that Holloway did not just beat some random fighter, he defeated Justin Gaethje, who has been a top contender in the lightweight division for many years outside of his natural weight class, which is of course featherweight.

1 Jose Aldo (UFC 212)

At UFC 212, Max Holloway became just the second fighter to defeat Jose Aldo in Brazil

The thing which separates Max Holloway's win over Jose Aldo at UFC 212 from his win at UFC 218 is the fact that Holloway walked into his backyard in Rio de Janeiro and completely dismantled him.

Both fights between Aldo and Holloway were eerily similar with the Brazilian starting both bouts very strongly, but once again the thing which changed everything was the pace and high-volume output from Holloway. It was not just the layout of the fights which were similar, the finishes were almost identical with Holloway breaking Aldo down to the point where they both ended up on the ground, which eventually saw the Hawaiian stop Aldo due to brutal ground and pound strikes.

For Holloway to have two stoppage victories over Jose Aldo shows once again that he is one of the best fighters ever and that his resume is unbelievably strong.