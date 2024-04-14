Highlights Max Holloway scored a dramatic buzzer-beating knockout over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

UFC commentators hailed Holloway's win as one of the greatest in UFC history.

There will likely never be an ending as dramatic, ridiculous, and awesome as the way Max Holloway scored a buzzer-beating knockout win on Saturday over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Holloway could have cruised to a five-round decision win in their BMF title fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He’d won at least three rounds, if not four, as the fifth was mere moments from wrapping up.

The Ultimate Hollywood Finish From Holloway

Max Holloway baited Justin Gaethje to his doom

But then Holloway offered Gaethje a lifeline as he pointed to the center of the Octagon after hearing the klaxon to signify 10 seconds remaining. Knowing he was trailing on the scorecards, Gaethje had a do-or-die scenario as he could render the judges’ scorecards void with a come-from-behind Hollywood finish. But after exchanging slugs with Holloway, there was only one winner, as the Hawaiian — after uncorking an almighty overhand right — bounced over Gaethje’s stiff body as the American lay unconscious on the floor with one second remaining.

The referee waved the fight off. Holloway hadn’t cruised to a decision. No. He just scored one of the most thumping wins in UFC history.

Watch the climactic ending right here:

"That was a virtuoso performance," UFC commentator and former two-weight UFC champion Dan Cormier screamed on the ESPN broadcast. "That’s the greatest knockout of all time." — commentator Joe Rogan added, as both waxed lyrical over the 32-year-old.

Holloway Is Now The BMF

The BMF was born when Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fought one another in 2019, with Masvidal winning by doctor stoppage. In the only other BMF title fight, Gaethje finished Dustin Poirier with a head kick. Unable to defend the mythical title, Gaethje came unstuck against Holloway at UFC 300 — one of the year's biggest combat sports events — in Las Vegas.

With the victory, Holloway doesn't just become the BMF, but advances his pro MMA record to 26 wins (12 knockouts, two submissions, and 12 decisions) against seven defeats. Though the 32-year-old has fought the likes of Poirier, Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, Alexander Volkanovski, and Calvin Kattar, his latest win — over Gaethje — is arguably the finest, and most iconic, of his entire career. It is unclear what is next for Holloway — whether he advances into a more prominent spot at lightweight, or defends the BMF title.

In other UFC 300 results, Alex Pereira stopped Jamahal Hill in round one, Bobby Green blasted past Jim Miller, Kayla Harrison submitted Holloy Holm with a rear-naked choke, and Bo Nickal tapped Cody Brundage. In one of the more wilder scenes, Arman Tsarukyan appeared to throw a punch at a fan during his ring walk, ahead of his victory over Oliveira.