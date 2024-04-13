Highlights UFC 300 is finally upon us and Max Holloway is looking to win the BMF title as he takes on Justin Gaethje.

Holloway, who has spent plenty of his career at featherweight, has stepped up to lightweight in order to fight Gaethje, and his physique change has been impressive.

Side-by-side photos show just how much muscle Blessed has put on in order to make the weight for the fight.

Throughout the lead up to UFC 300, much has been made about weight changes of some of the more prominent athletes on the card. A lot of eyeballs have checked in on two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison, who is dropping down an extra 20 pounds for her UFC debut against former champion Holly Holm. Also, four-time bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is moving up 10 pounds to test new waters.

A lot of focus will be on the BMF title fight as Max Holloway looks to test himself once again at lightweight. He faces the very dangerous slugger Justin Gaethje. Holloway, one of the greatest UFC featherweight champions of all time, is trying to make people forget about his first fight at lightweight, which came against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236.

Holloway has stated that he took that fight on short notice. We are seeing a much more physically dense version of the Hawaiian fighter this time around at lightweight. As he has stated, he’s had nearly DOUBLE the amount of time to prepare for UFC 300.

Max Holloway at Featherweight vs Lightweight

Holloway has fought most of his career at 145-pounds

When Holloway burst onto the UFC scene back in 2012, he was thrown right into the deep water against other blue-chip UFC prospects that eventually turned into all-time greats. Holloway was successful against career-long featherweights, but at 145 pounds, he lost to Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Besides those losses, “Blessed” dominated the competition with three title defenses and 13 straight victories. Every single featherweight Holloway has faced since 2014 - not named Alexander Volkanovski - has tasted defeat.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Max Holloway has had NINE title fights with the UFC, winning FIVE of them.

During Holloway’s title reign, he wanted to challenge himself by stepping up, with only six weeks to prepare for a rematch with Poirier at UFC 236. Holloway would lose to Poirier because of a clear power disadvantage, but the Hawaiian fighter is taking his return to 155-pounds more seriously as he has had 11 weeks to bulk up for this fight at UFC 300.

Max Holloway at UFC 236 vs UFC 300

Holloway has given himself more time to properly prepare for lightweight

When we last saw Holloway try his hand in the UFC lightweight division, he was honestly just a ballooned-up featherweight taking a fight in between training camps. “Blessed” let it be known that his fight versus Poirier was on short notice, while Saturday’s fight against Gaethje comes with a full camp in which he has built size and muscle. Holloway looks noticeably bigger around the neck, lat, and shoulder areas of his body.

Gaethje, the UFC’s most action-packed star, has let it be known that he will try to be the first fighter to knockout Holloway in his career. With Holloway putting on the extra muscle mass, that proclamation seems less and less like a reality, as more size means more stability to absorb heavier shots. This fight is extremely intriguing, not only because of these two entertaining fighters being pitted against each other, but because they have a chance to turn a BMF title into an undisputed title shot against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

